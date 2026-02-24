NC State Lands Elite QB Gunner Rivers, Son of NFL Legend Philip Rivers

NC State Wolfpack football has secured a major commitment from four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of former NFL star Philip Rivers. Ranked No. 42 overall in the 2027 recruiting class, Rivers stands among the top 20 highest-rated commits in program history, giving NC State a cornerstone prospect for its future offense.

This is a significant recruiting victory for head coach Dave Doeren and reinforces the Wolfpack's growing national presence on the recruiting trail.

Family Legacy and Early NC State Connection

Rivers, a standout at Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic High School has longstanding ties to NC State. According to CBS Sports, he visited Raleigh last season during the Wolfpack's 42-19 victory over rival North Carolina Tar Heels football, further strengthening the relationship between the program and the Rivers family.

Despite scholarship offers from Auburn, Boston College, Miami, and South Carolina, family legacy and trust in Doeren's leadership played a decisive role. Philip Rivers starred at NC State from 2000 to 2003, and that history clearly influenced his son's decision nearly a year before National Signing Day.

Elite High School Production and Rising National Profile

Playing under his father at St. Michael, Rivers became the starting quarterback as a freshman and has steadily elevated his performance. In 2025, he completed 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards and 46 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions. He added 196 rushing yards and led his team to a 13-1 record and a state semifinal appearance, earning ASWA Super All-State honors.

Scouting analysts praise his polished mechanics, quick release, and advanced field vision. Currently ranked the No. 6 quarterback nationally in the 2027 class, Rivers has legitimate five-star upside as he continues to develop.

Future Impact in Raleigh

Although Rivers will not enroll until 2027, he could compete for early playing time depending on roster dynamics, per 247 Sports. With incumbent quarterback CJ Bailey holding eligibility, potential NFL movement could accelerate Rivers' path to the field.

For NC State, landing Gunner Rivers suggests that the team is in good hands. This simply means that they are going after long-term stability at quarterback this season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com