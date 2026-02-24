Apple Rumors: iPhone 18 Pro Test Production Begins in September Along With iPhone Fold's Debut

Apple is gearing up for a major September 2026 launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to headline the event, alongside the long-anticipated iPhone Fold.

Recent leaks indicate that Apple has entered the critical test production phase for the Pro lineup, a key milestone that moves the devices closer to mass manufacturing and global availability.

Test Production Phase Signals Nearing Mass Manufacturing

Apple is conducting production validation runs for the iPhone 18 Pro models, per a rumor by a known Chinese tipster, Fixed Focus Digital via Weibo.

The production trials utilize Apple's official assembly lines and production tools to ensure that the devices meet stringent quality and performance standards. This stage is essential for catching any potential issues before large-scale manufacturing begins.

From the looks of it, Apple is relying on its meticulous approach to device reliability. That will be shown by the time the new iPhone model drops this year.

Sleek Changes Over iPhone 17 Pro

GSM Arena wrote that the leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro series will feature minimal design changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. One notable adjustment may be a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, enhancing usability while preserving Apple's signature aesthetic.

Materials and overall design remain largely consistent. This is commendable for the side of the tech titan, thanks to its incremental innovation focused on functionality, camera performance, and software enhancements rather than radical visual overhauls.

iPhone Fold Likely to Debut

In addition to the Pro models, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Fold, expanding its portfolio of foldable devices.

While specifications remain under wraps, industry insiders anticipate that the foldable iPhone will combine Apple's latest hardware with seamless software integration to deliver a premium, futuristic user experience.

Consumers Should Watch Out For iPhone 18 Pro

With test production underway, Apple is on track for its traditional September launch, giving consumers a clear timeline for pre-orders and availability.

iPhone 18 Pro models are synonymous with advanced camera features, performance revamps, and software optimization. If the new model surpasses the capabilities of its predecessor, that will definitely shift the demand for the models.

On the other side, some fans are growing interested in the iPhone Fold. Early adopters are seeking the latest in cutting-edge smartphone technology. For sure, there will be a game-changing feature enough to make them stop and drop by the stores.

