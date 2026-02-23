Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Why Daughters Sunday and Faith Are Allegedly Refusing To Visit Their Dad In Nashville

Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, are old enough to have their own feeds, their own group chats, their own unfiltered access to every rumor about their parents. They do not need to sneak a newspaper from the kitchen table. They simply scroll. On one side of the narrative is their father, Keith Urban, cast as a man who has moved on too quickly. On the other is their mother, Nicole Kidman, framed as the wounded party, quiet and dignified in Australia.

None of what follows has been confirmed by either Kidman or Urban, who have both kept an almost old-fashioned silence since their separation became public in September. There are no joint statements, no confessional interviews, no carefully lit Instagram posts. So every fresh claim, however juicy, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the swirl of stories around the Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban divorce is telling in itself.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce And A Christmas That Didn't Go To Plan

They split their lives between Nashville in the southern United States, where Urban built his career in country music, and Australia, where Kidman remains a kind of national monument. Nashville, for anyone outside the US, is country music's capital, a place where superstars share the same small circuit of venues, studios and bars. It is also, by design, Urban's home turf as a performer. Australia is Kidman's refuge, half a world away from that ecosystem.

Against that backdrop, the reported details of last Christmas sting. Under a custody agreement described in US gossip reports, Sunday and Faith are said to be scheduled to spend Christmas with their father in odd-numbered years.

Instead, RadarOnline claims, the girls stayed in Australia with Kidman and skipped Tennessee altogether. One unnamed source told the outlet Urban 'was a real gentleman about it' and let the decision stand. Another, quoted more recently, suggests his patience has started to fray and that he expects Kidman 'to honor the custody agreement', which allegedly grants him 59 days a year with his daughters.

'Keith is never going to give up on his kids, not in a million years,' the source said. 'He respects their decision to stick by their mom's side for right now but says there's a lot of B.S. doing the rounds and it's his duty to look them in the eyes and set the record straight before the whole thing gets totally out of hand.'

For any divorced parent, that scenario will sound grimly familiar. For a globally famous one, it is worse, because the children have already seen the accusations before he can open his mouth.

Rumors, Rising Stars And A Divorce With No Off Switch

Once a celebrity divorce becomes public property, the next question arrives right on schedule. Who is he seeing.

In January, speculation latched onto Karley Scott Collins, a 26-year-old singer who opened for Urban on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour, alongside other support acts including Chase Matthew and Alana Springsteen. Collins did not hedge or play coy. She posted a blunt denial on Instagram Stories, writing, 'yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue.' People also reported it had contacted representatives for Urban and Collins and did not receive an immediate response.

Another name that has been dragged into the comment-section grinder is musician Maggie Baugh. Clips spread after Urban altered a line during a performance connected to 'The Fighter', prompting exactly the kind of internet certainty that feels allergic to context. Urban, clearly fed up, addressed the crowd at a Nashville show in October 2025 with a line that sounded less like a PR strategy and more like a human being reaching the end of his patience, saying, 'I've been doing this for a long time. Stop reading into it.'

The uncomfortable truth is that teenagers do read into it. They read everything. And somewhere between a court-approved calendar that slices a year into 306 days and 59, and a rumor economy that treats every duet as evidence, two girls still have to decide what 'home' means when home comes with airports, headlines, and a thousand strangers acting like jurors.

