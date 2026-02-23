Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will 'Rule In Favor Of China' In Birthright Citizenship Showdown

A president who just got his tariffs swatted down by the Supreme Court is now pre-butting the next loss. On Monday, Donald Trump predicted the justices will rule against his bid to curb birthright citizenship, and he wrapped that prediction in a familiar grievance, that the Court will somehow 'rule in favor of China.'

A few quick, grounded points for readers catching this from outside the U.S. Trump's executive order aims to deny automatic citizenship to some children born on U.S. soil when neither parent is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The Supreme Court agreed in December to take up the case, and the policy has been tied up in legal challenges.

Donald Trump Picks a Fight With the Justices

Trump's new complaint arrived as a lengthy Truth Social post that read less like legal argument and more like a man heckling the referee while the game is still being played. 'The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others,' Trump wrote, before arguing that the 14th Amendment 'was NOT written to take care of the 'babies of slaves,'' insisting the opposite is 'proven' by the timing of its ratification around the end of the Civil War.​

He also accused the Court in advance of reaching 'the wrong conclusion,' and described its decisions as 'so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation,' while declaring, 'I have a job to do.' This is the political move in its rawest form, transform a constitutional question into a loyalty test, and anyone who disagrees gets filed under foreign influence.​

Donald Trump's Tariffs Loss Shadows the Case

Trump's birthright blowup came days after the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize a president to impose sweeping tariffs. The Hill framed that decision as a rejection of 'some of his most sweeping tariffs,' and it said Trump's tariff agenda in his second term has rattled markets and strained relationships with allies including the European Union and Canada.

Trump is not simply arguing about citizenship, he is lashing out at an institution that has, for once, reminded him that power is not just something you announce online and dare the country to accept.

Donald Trump and the Birthright Citizenship Order

Birthright citizenship in the U.S. is rooted in the 14th Amendment's guarantee that most people born in the country are citizens, a principle the Supreme Court reinforced in 1898 in United States v. Wong Kim Ark. Trump's order, issued on Jan. 20, 2025, attempts to narrow that guarantee for children born to certain noncitizen parents, with the policy aimed at births after Feb. 19, 2025, according to civil-rights guidance and legal summaries.

Legal analysts have spelled out what the order tries to do in bureaucratic terms, federal agencies would withhold citizenship documentation in covered cases, and the order remains blocked while courts fight over constitutionality. The Supreme Court's decision to take the dispute ensures Trump gets the clash he wants, only not necessarily the ending.

Trump also folded the argument into his broader immigration crackdown, which has drawn sharper criticism after two killings in Minneapolis involving federal immigration enforcement. The New York Times reported Renée Good, 37, was shot by an ICE agent in early January, an incident now central to protests and scrutiny of the administration's tactics. CNN reported Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was killed later in January during an encounter with federal immigration agents, with the Department of Homeland Security claiming self-defense.

Trump is betting that anger, not constitutional text, will decide this fight, and he is saying it out loud.​

