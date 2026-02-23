Jasmine Crockett Takes Aim At James Talarico In New Ad As Texas Democratic Primary Heats Up: 'Doesn't Practice What He Preaches'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett took aim at state Rep. James Talarico in a new ad as the Texas Democratic continues to heat up.

"James Talarico says the right things, but he doesn't practice what he preaches," it begins. "He says he'll take on billionaires but a billionaire-funded super PAC is spending $5.4 million in dark money supporting him. He says he'll show up for Texas but he has missed over 900 votes like rural healthcare, education and school safety," the add continues.

NEW: Jasmine Crockett just started running a new attack ad going after James Talarico in the #TXSen race. It started running as a paid ad on Facebook + Instagram today.



"Jasmine Crockett has taken on bullies from the courtroom to congress and won. Talarico is just talk, Crockett is all fight," it concludes.

Crockett has been active in the public conversation during the electoral period, most recently posting internal poll showing she would beat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in an eventual election for the U.S. Senate in this year's midterms.

The survey in question was conducted by Hart Research among likely voters earlier this month, according to Political Polls. It shows Crockett getting 49% of the support, compared to Paxton's 45%.

In a social media publication, Crockett recalled that last Tuesday was the first day of early voting. "You all know who I am & that I will continue to fight for transparency, affordability & accountability! I'll see y'all at the polls!"

Polls have shown diverging scenarios in the primary. One conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Crockett got 47% of the support, compared to James Talarico's 39%. 12% of respondents said they are undecided.

The poll showed that Crockett leads Talarico among all key demographics except for White voters and those with an advanced degree. 46% of likely Latino voters said they support Crockett, compared to 37% who chose Talarico. 15% said they were unsure. It is a contrast with other polls saying Talarico had an advantage with Latino voters.

Another poll showed a different scenario. Conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, it showed that Republicans John Cornyn and Ken Paxton would beat Crockett and Talarico regardless of the matchup.

Paxton would beat the two Democratic candidates by two percentage points. Cornyn would also beat Crockett by the same margin and would win a race against Talarico by a single percentage point. Rep. Wesley Hunt would beat the two candidates by a larger margin.

Originally published on Latin Times