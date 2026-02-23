Rolls-Royce Holdings Set to Announce Up to $2 Billion Share Buyback, Report Says

Rolls-Royce Holdings is expected to unveil a new share buyback program worth as much as 1.5 billion pounds (about $2 billion) alongside its annual results later this week, according to a report.

The aircraft engine maker has not confirmed the plan, and the company declined to comment when asked.

The potential move, first reported by Sky News, would mark another major capital return to shareholders.

Investors are watching closely ahead of the company's full-year earnings release, which is scheduled for Thursday.

If announced, the buyback would follow a similar step last year, when the company launched a 1 billion-pound repurchase program with its results.

The expected announcement comes as the company continues to highlight stronger financial performance.

At the half-year stage last July, Rolls-Royce Holdings raised the top end of its underlying operating profit guidance by 300 million pounds to 3.2 billion pounds, Reuters reported.

It also lifted its free cash flow outlook by 200 million pounds to 3.1 billion pounds, signaling improved business momentum.

Reports suggest the upcoming earnings release could show record profits, underscoring the scale of the company's turnaround in recent years.

That progress has been supported by steady demand across key divisions, including civil aerospace, defense, and power systems.

The company has said large-engine flying hours have risen, while demand linked to data centers has helped drive growth in its power systems unit.

The latest buyback talk follows an interim repurchase plan announced in December.

According to Stockwits, after completing its 1 billion-pound program for 2025, the company began a new share purchase initiative of up to 200 million pounds starting January 2.

That program is set to conclude by February 24, with shares bought expected to be canceled. The total scale of buybacks for 2026 remains subject to board review.

Analysts have increasingly voiced support for the company's recovery. In recent months, major banks raised price targets and issued positive ratings, pointing to improved execution and a more stable financial footing following a multi-year turnaround effort.

