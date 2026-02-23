Business

Rolls-Royce Holdings Set to Announce Up to $2 Billion Share Buyback, Report Says

By
Avi & Co Grand Opening And Miami Race Week Celebration With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars And Haute Living
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Rolls Royce at Avi & Co Grand Opening And Miami Race Week Celebration With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars And Haute Living on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Rolls-Royce Holdings is expected to unveil a new share buyback program worth as much as 1.5 billion pounds (about $2 billion) alongside its annual results later this week, according to a report.

The aircraft engine maker has not confirmed the plan, and the company declined to comment when asked.

The potential move, first reported by Sky News, would mark another major capital return to shareholders.

Investors are watching closely ahead of the company's full-year earnings release, which is scheduled for Thursday.

If announced, the buyback would follow a similar step last year, when the company launched a 1 billion-pound repurchase program with its results.

The expected announcement comes as the company continues to highlight stronger financial performance.

At the half-year stage last July, Rolls-Royce Holdings raised the top end of its underlying operating profit guidance by 300 million pounds to 3.2 billion pounds, Reuters reported.

It also lifted its free cash flow outlook by 200 million pounds to 3.1 billion pounds, signaling improved business momentum.

Rolls-Royce Buyback Plans

Reports suggest the upcoming earnings release could show record profits, underscoring the scale of the company's turnaround in recent years.

That progress has been supported by steady demand across key divisions, including civil aerospace, defense, and power systems.

The company has said large-engine flying hours have risen, while demand linked to data centers has helped drive growth in its power systems unit.

The latest buyback talk follows an interim repurchase plan announced in December.

According to Stockwits, after completing its 1 billion-pound program for 2025, the company began a new share purchase initiative of up to 200 million pounds starting January 2.

That program is set to conclude by February 24, with shares bought expected to be canceled. The total scale of buybacks for 2026 remains subject to board review.

Analysts have increasingly voiced support for the company's recovery. In recent months, major banks raised price targets and issued positive ratings, pointing to improved execution and a more stable financial footing following a multi-year turnaround effort.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez For Now Managing To Walk Fine Line Between Demands From U.S. and Regime Loyalists

Snow Blizzard
Blizzard Warning: NYC Braces For First Major Nor'easter In Nine Years
Nationwide blackout in Cuba back on October 20
Cuba Has Until Late March Before Running Out Of Fuel Due To U.S. Blockade, Analyst Says
Cameroon
US Deports Gay Asylum-Seeker to Third Country Where Homosexuality Is Illegal
Apple Logo on a Glass Window
Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil At Least 5 New Products Next Week
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice