EU Pushes Back on US Tariff Moves Following Supreme Court Decision

The European Commission has called on the United States to honor the terms of a transatlantic trade deal reached last year, after new tariffs were announced following a ruling by the US Supreme Court.

The request signals rising tension between two of the world's largest trading partners as officials seek clarity on how the new measures will be applied.

The court struck down former President Donald Trump's earlier global tariffs on Friday. In response, Trump introduced temporary tariffs of 10% across the board, raising them to 15% a day later, Reuters reported.

The European Commission said Washington must provide "full clarity" on its next steps and whether the new levies comply with the existing agreement.

"The current situation is not conducive to delivering 'fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial' transatlantic trade and investment," the Commission said, adding, "A deal is a deal."

The statement was stronger than the bloc's initial response, which had simply noted it was reviewing the court's decision.

Under last year's trade arrangement, most European Union goods entering the US face a 15% tariff, while certain sectors—such as steel—are governed by separate rules.

Some items, including aircraft and spare parts, were granted zero tariffs. In exchange, the EU reduced duties on many US products and stepped back from plans to impose retaliatory measures.

European Commission Warns New US Tariffs

Officials say it remains unclear whether the newly announced tariffs override those terms. If they do, products currently enjoying zero duties could lose that status.

There is also concern that the new tariffs might be added on top of existing US import duties, something the earlier agreement avoided.

Economic estimates suggest the impact could be significant.

According to the NYPost, trade policy monitor Global Trade Alert projects the EU could be about 0.8 percentage points worse off overall, with Italy facing an additional 1.7 percentage points in tariffs.

The Commission warned that unpredictable tariff policies risk shaking business confidence and disrupting global markets.

It emphasized that European products should continue to receive the competitive treatment promised under the agreement, with no increases beyond the agreed ceiling.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has already raised the issue with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Originally published on vcpost.com