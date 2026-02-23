Tech

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil At Least 5 New Products Next Week

An 'Apple Experience' event is scheduled to take place on March 4.

By
Apple Logo on a Glass Window

It is being reported that Apple is planning to unveil at least five new products before and after its upcoming "Apple Experience" event.

The special event is scheduled to take place on March 4.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new products that may be unveiled next week could be any of the following:

  • A18 iPad
  • iPhone 17e
  • M4 iPad Air
  • M5 MacBook Air
  • M5 Max/Ultra Mac Studio
  • M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro
  • New low-cost MacBook
  • Studio Display 2

9to5Mac notes that Gurman considers the new low-cost MacBook to be a "very likely" possibility as the rumored color options of the device have been included in the official invite graphic for the event.

According to MacRumors, the announcements will reportedly be made starting March 2 until March 4, the day of "Apple Experience."

March 4 'Apple Experience' Event

The "Apple Experience" event will be held at 9 a.m. ET. Select content creators and journalists in New York, London, and Shanghai have been invited for the event.

It is expected that the attendees will have a hands-on experience of whatever products will be announced next week.

In addition to the devices listed above, it is also rumored that Apple may new software and chips.

