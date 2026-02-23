Sports

Winter Olympics 2026: Team USA Ends 46-Year Gold Drought With OT Thriller Against Canada

The locker room celebration of the team went crazy online.

By

The United States men's national ice hockey team etched a historic mark when they claimed the gold during "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics. For the next Olympics, they failed to secure the bag. However, the current team ended a 46-year drought in the sport when they defeated Canada in an overtime win during this year's Winter Olympics.

No one expected them to win, but the US players know that the competition will be unforgettable.

Jack Hughes Ignites the Fire Within USA

Winter Olympics 2026: Team USA Ends 46-Year Gold Droug With Winter Olympics 2026: Team USA Ends 46-Year Gold Droug With

The championship moment arrived when Jack Hughes buried the puck in sudden death, stunning the Canadian men's national ice hockey team and instantly cementing his place in Olympic history.

The overtime winner delivered Team USA Hockey its first gold medal since 1980, reclaiming international supremacy on the sport's biggest stage. As the puck hit the net, players stormed the ice while fans across the country erupted in celebration.

Nearly five decades of anticipation vanished in a single shot.

Locker Room Celebration Goes Viral

Inside the locker room, the emotion turned electric. Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins shared a video of teammates belting out Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" as champagne sprayed and drinks flowed freely.

The celebration captured the release of 46 years of pressure and pride. What's more, even Kash Patel made a surprise appearance during the festivities, adding an unexpected twist to the historic night, USA Today reported.

Hughes later summed up the emotion in a simple Instagram post: "I love my country."

Emotional Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

TMZ Sports reported that before the party began, the team paused to honor Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically passed away in August 2024.

Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski, and Auston Matthews skated with Gaudreau's Team USA jersey in a moving tribute during the ceremony.

His children later joined the players on the ice following the medal presentation. It was a powerful, tearful moment made even more meaningful as the victory coincided with his son Johnny Jr.'s birthday.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Canada
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Rep. Leigh Finke

Minnesota Rep Says Restricting Kids From P*rn Is Harmful Because It Might Be 'Educational If They Are Queer'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran 'Preparing for War' With Uranium Bomb — Nuclear Rebuild Reported During Trump Talks
Anzu Robotics, TP Link Sued by Texas Over Chinese Ties
Anzu Robotics, TP Link Sued by Texas Over Chinese Ties and Consumer Data Risks
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez For Now Managing To Walk Fine Line Between Demands From U.S. and Regime Loyalists
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Trump's Options To Strike Iran Reportedly Include Targeting Regime Individuals
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice