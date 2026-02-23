Winter Olympics 2026: Team USA Ends 46-Year Gold Drought With OT Thriller Against Canada

The United States men's national ice hockey team etched a historic mark when they claimed the gold during "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics. For the next Olympics, they failed to secure the bag. However, the current team ended a 46-year drought in the sport when they defeated Canada in an overtime win during this year's Winter Olympics.

No one expected them to win, but the US players know that the competition will be unforgettable.

Jack Hughes Ignites the Fire Within USA

The championship moment arrived when Jack Hughes buried the puck in sudden death, stunning the Canadian men's national ice hockey team and instantly cementing his place in Olympic history.

The overtime winner delivered Team USA Hockey its first gold medal since 1980, reclaiming international supremacy on the sport's biggest stage. As the puck hit the net, players stormed the ice while fans across the country erupted in celebration.

Nearly five decades of anticipation vanished in a single shot.

Locker Room Celebration Goes Viral

Inside the locker room, the emotion turned electric. Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins shared a video of teammates belting out Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" as champagne sprayed and drinks flowed freely.

The celebration captured the release of 46 years of pressure and pride. What's more, even Kash Patel made a surprise appearance during the festivities, adding an unexpected twist to the historic night, USA Today reported.

Hughes later summed up the emotion in a simple Instagram post: "I love my country."

Emotional Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

TMZ Sports reported that before the party began, the team paused to honor Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically passed away in August 2024.

Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski, and Auston Matthews skated with Gaudreau's Team USA jersey in a moving tribute during the ceremony.

His children later joined the players on the ice following the medal presentation. It was a powerful, tearful moment made even more meaningful as the victory coincided with his son Johnny Jr.'s birthday.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com