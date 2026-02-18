Unlock New Samsung Galaxy A16 5G for Just $1: Here's How to Score a Year of Unlimited Service

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G proves that affordable smartphones can still deliver solid performance. Equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 1330 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), this device handles everyday tasks with ease.

Its 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day use, while Samsung's six-year update commitment keeps the phone secure and relevant for years.

Would you believe that for just $1, you can buy this phone now?

Incredible Mint Mobile Deal

Right now, Mint Mobile is offering the Galaxy A16 5G for just $1 when you pair it with one year of unlimited service for $180. That means you can get a new phone and a full year of service for only $181, significantly less than buying the phone unlocked at retail.

While the promotion requires switching carriers, Mint Mobile provides reliable coverage, unlimited talk, text, and data, plus free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. The phone can also function as a mobile hotspot, adding extra flexibility.

Camera, Durability, and Features

According to Android Police, the Galaxy A16 5G includes a triple rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens, perfect for capturing everyday moments.

Its IP54 rating offers protection against dust and splashes, while the phone ships locked to Mint Mobile but automatically unlocks after 60 days, giving you the freedom to switch carriers if needed.

Don't Miss This Limited-Time Promotion

While this deal may not suit everyone, especially if you're happy with your current provider, it's an exceptional opportunity for those willing to switch. Combining high performance, reliable battery life, long-term software support, and Mint Mobile's affordable unlimited plan, the Galaxy A16 5G deal is hard to ignore.

Although buying newer phones is still more ideal, opting for this mid-range handset is also a decent decision in the long run.

Originally published on Tech Times