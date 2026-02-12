YouTube App Is Now Available on Apple Vision Pro

Apple's Vision Pro has long impressed with its advanced hardware, but its software ecosystem has struggled to keep pace.

Two years ago, Google confirmed that it would take too long for the YouTube app to arrive in the prized wearable. Previously, users relied solely on third-party apps, but this approach proved to be out of place in the long run. That changes now with the new updates for the mixed-reality platform.

Native YouTube App Transforms the Viewing Experience

The new YouTube app built specifically for visionOS gives users full access to the platform's massive content library. This includes Shorts, 360-degree videos, 3D content, and VR180 experiences, all optimized for a spatial interface.

Instead of navigating a browser-based layout with pinch-and-zoom gestures, users can now interact within an environment designed for Vision Pro's immersive capabilities. The result is a smoother, more intuitive experience that better aligns with the device's premium positioning.

For early adopters who invested in Vision Pro's high-end hardware, this release represents one of the most meaningful ecosystem upgrades to date. Immersive video has always been a key use case for spatial computing, and a native YouTube app strengthens that foundation.

Google's Strategic Contribution in the XR Landscape

Google's support for Vision Pro is also a calculated move. As the company accelerates development of its Android XR ecosystem, maintaining YouTube's dominance in immersive media is critical.

Ignoring Vision Pro would risk ceding ground in the growing extended reality (XR) market. By launching a native app, Google ensures YouTube remains central to spatial entertainment, regardless of platform, Engadget noted.

What Does This Say About Vision Pro's Future

A robust app ecosystem is essential for broader adoption of spatial devices. With YouTube now onboard, Vision Pro gains a core entertainment pillar that many users expect to be included out of the box.

Rumors of a more affordable "Vision Air" model potentially arriving next year suggest Apple is preparing to expand its reach beyond early adopters. If that happens, a strengthened software lineup, starting with YouTube, could significantly improve mainstream appeal.

The arrival of a native YouTube app does more than fill a gap. Well, Apple is doing a great job here. The content-rich future for spatial computing is brighter than ever. For this year, we look forward to the hardware improvements that are expected to come for the next model.

Originally published on Tech Times