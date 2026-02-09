Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has broken her silence to share what she has to say regarding the crash that ended her stint at the Winter Olympics 2026.

It can be recalled that Vonn's shot at another Olympic gold ended just after 13 seconds when her right arm caught a gate that sent her tumbling down.

Lindsey Vonn Breaks Silence

In an Instagram post, Vonn clarified what had happened to her.

"I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash," she said in her post. "My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever."

Vonn likewise revealed that her fall resulted in a complex tibia fracture. Still, it seems she has chosen to remain positive about the experience.

"While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets," Vonn said. "Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget."

"Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself," she added.

FIS President Defends Vonn

Many have criticized Vonn for choosing to compete in the Olympics despite tearing her ACL on the World Cup circuit on January 30.

According to CNN, International Ski Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch has come to the defense of the skiing legend.

"All I can say is she's been working so, so hard for the comeback and won two races so it's incredible what she has achieved," Eliasch said.

When asked if the FIS should have intervened when Vonn still decided to compete, Eliasch pointed out that "That should definitely be the athlete's job to decide for themselves on the day, and I mean, most of the athletes have injuries of some kind – it's just ski racing, you live with it, you push through the pain, and you compete."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com