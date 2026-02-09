Tech AI

ChatGPT Users in the US Are Beginning to See Ads

Those using ChatGPT for free have no choice but to see ads.

OpenAI has confirmed that ChatGPT users in the United States will begin to see ads on the platform.

However, not all US users will see ads as this has been limited to only two tiers.

OpenAI Adds Ads to ChatGPT

According to a report by Gizmodo, those using ChatGPT under the Free tier and the new ChatGPT Go tier will be seeing the ads on the platform.

This means that users under the more premium tiers, such as Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise will not see any ads.

However, it has not been made clear as of press time if these tiers will always remain free of ads or if ads will be added in the future.

Will Ads Affect ChatGPT's Responses?

According to CNET, OpenAI has made it clear that the ads have no influence on the responses that the AI chatbot will give.

In addition, the company has also assured that conversations as well as personal data will not be shared with companies advertising on the platform.

OpenAI also emphasizes that the initial rollout of ads is an opportunity for users to give feedback, which will help finetune the feature and its potential expansion.

"We're starting with a test to learn, listen, and make sure we get the experience right," the company said in a statement.

Originally published on Tech Times

