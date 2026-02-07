U.S. Politics

Ilhan Omar Slams Trump Admin For Economic Pressure On Cuba: 'Force Regime At Any Cost'

"It is unconscionable and cruel. We must stop it," Omar added

By
Ilhan Omar

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed the Trump administration's ongoing economic pressure con Cuba, saying its goal is to "crush" its people, "manufacture a humanitarian catastrophe, and force regime change at any cost."

"It is unconscionable and cruel. We must stop it," Omar added

She is not the only Democrat making that argument. Last week Rep. Chuy Garcia said that ""for 65 years, the U.S. has maintained an embargo against Cuba, deliberately starving civilians in the hope that their desperation triggers an uprising."

He went on to claim that the tariffs could force "more migration" and argued against them. "Cuba poses no threat to the United States, but that's not the point. Trump is manufacturing an excuse for cruelty and regime change," he concluded.

Trump has rejected that notion, recently saying that the situation in the island "doesn't have to be a humanitarian crisis."

"I think they'll probably come to us and want to make a deal. So Cuba will be free again. They'll come to us and make a deal. Cuba really has a problem. I know a lot of people from Cuba. We have a lot of people in the U.S. right now who would like to go back to Cuba. We'd like to work that out," Trump added.

Cuba, however, has already begun limiting some activities as fuel shortages resulting from U.S. pressure on the Havana regime intensify.

The Associated Press detailed that public transport between provinces is experiencing limitations, and some educational establishments told workers to stay at home.

The outlet noted that primary and secondary schools operated normally. So did banks, bakeries and pharmacies.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had already warned that the country is making preparations to face "acute fuel shortages" as a result of pressure exerted by the United States.

"We'll live through tough times. These, in particular, are very tough," Diaz-Canel told press on Thursday.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, United States, Democrats

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene District Flip? Republicans Alarmed Ahead of Georgia Special Election

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
World War 3 Fears: Iran President Begs Donald Trump For Talks To Avoid Global War
Minnesota ICE Protests
Texas Gov Threatens to Arrest Students and Strip Funding From Schools That Protest Against ICE
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani Invokes Prophet Muhammad in NYC Sanctuary Debate, Says Islam is Built on Migration
Nike to Launch $100 Sneaker Line After Surprise Drop in Sales Sends Shares Plummeting to Worst Day on Record
Nike Faces Federal Probe Into Alleged Bias in Diversity and Hiring Programs
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice