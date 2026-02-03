China is preparing to outlaw one of the most recognisable design features of modern electric vehicles, targeting the hidden door handles popularised by Elon Musk's Tesla. The move follows growing safety concerns after fatal crashes in which doors were reportedly impossible to open during power failures.

Under new draft regulations, vehicles sold in China will be required to have mechanical door releases accessible from both inside and outside the car. The rules are set to take effect on 1 January 2027, marking the first known national ban of its kind.

The decision signals a shift in China's electric vehicle policy, placing human survival above sleek design as the country reassesses how technology behaves in emergencies.

Fatal Crashes Trigger a Regulatory Reconsideration

The proposed ban gained momentum after deadly accidents involving electric vehicles in China, including models produced by smartphone maker Xiaomi. In those cases, reports suggested electrical failures may have prevented doors from opening after collisions, trapping occupants inside, CNN reported.

Hidden door handles rely on electric motors and sensors to extend or unlock. When systems lose power after a crash, the design can delay rescue efforts or leave passengers struggling to escape.

Chinese state media said regulators concluded that such risks were unacceptable as EV adoption accelerates across the country.

New Rules Prioritise Mechanical Access

Under the proposed standards, all vehicles must feature mechanical door-opening mechanisms on both the interior and exterior. These releases must function even if the vehicle loses electrical power, according to the BBC News.

The regulation applies to both domestic and foreign manufacturers selling vehicles in China. Automakers that fail to comply would be barred from selling new models once the rules take effect.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has not named Tesla directly, but the design has become closely associated with the US carmaker and its minimalist aesthetic.

Tesla's Influence Meets China's Authority

Tesla's controversial door handles were introduced as part of Elon Musk's push to reduce drag and modernise vehicle design. The feature has since spread across the EV industry, appearing on models from Chinese and European manufacturers alike.

China's decision underscores the limits of design influence in the face of regulatory authority. While Tesla remains a major player in China's EV market, the country has shown it will impose strict controls when safety concerns emerge, The Independent noted.

Reports claimed China's regulators increasingly view physical fail-safes as essential, especially as vehicles become more software-dependent.

A Warning for the Global EV Industry

China is the world's largest electric vehicle market, and its regulations often shape global manufacturing decisions. Analysts say the ban could force carmakers to rethink future designs far beyond China's borders.

Manufacturers may now face pressure to prove that aesthetic choices do not compromise emergency escape. The shift could slow the spread of experimental designs in favour of more conventional safety features.

Safety Over Style

For consumers, the rule change sends a clear message. When technology fails, simple mechanics can save lives.

As electric vehicles become more advanced, China's crackdown suggests the future of mobility will still depend on something very basic: a door that opens when it matters most.

Originally published on IBTimes UK