Mozilla Firefox 148 Lets You Shut Off AI Completely Thanks to Optional AI Features

When reports about Mozilla layoffs came in 2024, things got pretty intense. At that time, the software company was said to have laid off 60 employees. With generative AI coming, more layoffs are expected.

The real problem isn't AI itself. It's forced AI. Mozilla seems to understand that distinction with the new optional AI features in its popular browser.

Mozilla Listens After AI Pushback

When Firefox CEO Anthony Enzor-Demeo previously described plans to evolve Firefox into a "modern AI browser," longtime users pushed back hard.

Concerns flooded forums and social media, warning that mandatory AI features could hurt performance, compromise privacy, and dilute Firefox's identity.

Mozilla promised transparency and, crucially, user control. With Firefox 148, that promise becomes real. The company now understands that not all users are into AI. Some only want to use the browser for privacy, while others do not want any trace of AI to be incorporated in their search algorithms.

Firefox 148 Introduces Real AI Controls

Launching on February 24, Firefox 148 adds a dedicated AI Controls section to the desktop settings menu. From there, users can completely disable all AI features or selectively turn on only the tools they find useful.

Mozilla also introduces a universal "Block AI enhancements" toggle. One click shuts down all current and future AI features. There are no prompts, nags, or surprise updates re-enabling them later. It's AI on your terms.

Optional AI Features, Not Mandatory Ones

According to Lifehacker, Firefox's AI tools focus on convenience and accessibility rather than aggressive automation. Optional features include:

Automatic webpage translations

AI-generated alt text for images in PDFs

Smart tab grouping suggestions

Link previews

A built-in sidebar chatbot

Users can also choose third-party assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Copilot, or none at all. It's important to note that every AI feature is strictly opt-in.

Firefox's Approach is Built Different

In a market where "AI everywhere" has become the default strategy, Firefox 148 takes a rare and refreshing stance. Mozilla treats AI as an enhancement, not a requirement, respecting users who prioritize speed, privacy, and simplicity just as much as those who want AI-powered tools.

At a time when many platforms remove choice in the name of progress, Firefox restores it.

And that may be its smartest feature yet.

Originally published on Tech Times