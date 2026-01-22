San Francisco 49ers Set to Part Ways with Brandon Aiyuk Amid Contract, Communication Turmoil

The San Francisco 49ers have officially signaled the end of Brandon Aiyuk's tenure with the team. GM John Lynch confirmed during the end-of-season press conference that Aiyuk's time in San Francisco is over.

The 54-year-old football executive said that "it's safe" to say that Aiyuk played his last snap with the Niners, noting that a release or potential trade will follow in due course.

Aiyuk's Disastrous Contract History

Aiyuk's relationship with the Niners soured after a contentious contract saga in 2024. The wide receiver initially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with $76 million guaranteed, but tensions escalated soon after.

On-field disagreements, including a clash over uniform compliance, combined with performance struggles and a severe ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury, strained the partnership further, according to Kron4.

Rehab Issues and Voided Guarantees

Following his injury, Aiyuk missed multiple rehab sessions, prompting the 49ers to void approximately $27 million in 2026 guarantees.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan described the situation as unprecedented in his 22-year career, highlighting a complete breakdown in communication.

On December 13, 2025, Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left team list, ensuring he would not play for the remainder of the season.

How Will Parting Ways With Aiyuk Impact 49ers' Finance?

According to ESPN, the Niners face nearly $30 million in dead money if they release Aiyuk outright. Opting for a post-June 1 designation could split the dead money into $13.325 million in 2026 and $21.247 million in 2027, providing some financial flexibility.

While Shanahan expressed frustration over Aiyuk's lack of communication, he stressed the importance of focusing on the team's future.

"Eventually, you understand that it's not going to change and you got to move on with your football team."

GM Lynch said that moving on from Aiyuk will allow the team to retain other key wide receivers like Jauan Jennings and manage injury-limited talent such as Ricky Pearsall.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com