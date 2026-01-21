Dr Pepper Uses TikTok Viral Jingle in Official Commercial, Sparks Brand Frenzy

Dr Pepper sparked a wave of excitement after turning a viral TikTok jingle into an official commercial that aired during the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The 15-second spot featured the catchy tune created by TikToker @romeosshow, proving how a simple fan-made video can grow into a major brand moment.

According to USA Today, the jingle first appeared on TikTok just days before Christmas, when @romeosshow casually sang, "Dr Pepper, baaaaaaaaaby, it's good and nice! Doo doo doo."

The creator tagged the soda brand and shared that the clip was posted on impulse.

That same day, Dr Pepper replied in the comments, saying, "hold on.... you might be onto something," before reaching out privately.

The original video quickly took off, gaining more than 35 million views. As the song spread, other major brands like Subway, Popeyes, Wingstop, Welch's Fruit Snacks, and Buffalo Wild Wings jumped into the comments, asking the creator to make jingles for them as well.

The viral moment showed just how powerful a short, playful sound can be on social media.

Dr Pepper Turns Fan-Made Jingle

Dr Pepper decided to take the trend one step further. Over championship weekend, millions heard the jingle again, this time on national television.

The commercial used @romeosshow's vocals, mixed with the sound of a can opening and soda pouring into a cold glass, TheRoot reported. It ended with soft harmonies repeating the familiar "doo doo doo."

As the ad aired, TikTok users flooded the platform with congratulations, tagging the creator and celebrating the surprise success.

On Jan. 19, @romeosshow posted a playful video pretending to accept an award for "Best National Championship Commercial," thanking supporters, family, and friends. Big brands joined in.

Toyota USA commented, "Pulling up to give our congrats," while TGI Fridays shared how proud they were.

The jingle even won over new fans. One TikTok user admitted they were not a Dr Pepper drinker before but said, "This jingle makes me want to try it again. Because it probably is good and nice."

In a statement, Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Marketing Officer Drew Panayiotou said the brand focuses on building content from social media, not just for it.

He explained that partnering with a creative fan helped Dr Pepper connect with its community in an authentic way.

