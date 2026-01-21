Lululemon Suspends Online Sales of 'Get Low' Line in North America After Complaints

Lululemon Athletica has temporarily paused online sales of its new "Get Low" workout line in North America after customers raised concerns about the leggings being see-through.

The move comes just days after the collection launched, following reports that some pants were not "squat-proof" and caused embarrassment during exercise, Bloomberg reported.

"The collection remains available in our stores in North America, but we have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education," a Lululemon spokesperson said.

The company expects to resume online sales soon and noted the collection is still available in other markets.

The complaints first emerged on social media platforms such as Reddit, where users shared their dissatisfaction with the transparency of the leggings while bending or squatting.

Analysts also noted that the online product links were not working, leaving shoppers unable to access the line.

"It seems like the company has had issues with product development for some time. This is something that the new CEO will need to address," said David Swartz, a Morningstar analyst.

The setback adds to a series of challenges for the Vancouver-based company. Lululemon is facing a proxy fight initiated in December by founder Chip Wilson, who nominated three independent directors to the company's board.

Lululemon pauses online sales of new workout line ‘Get Low’ after ‘see-through’ complaints https://t.co/EvBPG5uKgV pic.twitter.com/jIoOsPE2Ey — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2026

Lululemon Faces Investor Pressure

The retailer is also under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which purchased roughly $1 billion in shares last year and is reportedly considering former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen as a potential CEO candidate.

Despite these struggles, Lululemon has maintained strong holiday sales. The company said last week that it expects fourth-quarter revenue and profit to be at the high end of previous forecasts.

Nevertheless, its stock fell about 5% during afternoon trading on news of the sales pause.

According to Reuters, this is not the first time Lululemon has faced backlash over leggings. In 2024, the company pulled its "Breezethrough" line shortly after launch due to complaints about fit, material, and seams.

Earlier in 2013, Lululemon recalled black yoga pants over concerns that they were see-through, offering full refunds to customers.

The "Get Low" pause is part of ongoing efforts to regain customer trust while navigating corporate challenges, including leadership changes and public scrutiny.

"We have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback," the spokesperson said, emphasizing the company's commitment to improving product education and support for its customers.

Originally published on vcpost.com