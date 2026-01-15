Mint Leaf Chocolate Bars Recalled After Potential Salmonella Contamination

Chocolate lovers across the US are being warned to check their pantries as Spring & Mulberry has recalled certain Mint Leaf Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Raleigh, North Carolina–based company made the announcement Monday following routine testing that raised safety concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall specifically affects lot number 025255 of the 2.1-ounce chocolate bars, which have been sold online and at select retailers nationwide since September 15, 2025, FoxBusiness reported.

The affected products come in teal packaging, with the lot number printed on both the box and the inner wrapper for easy identification.

"Spring & Mulberry is proactively recalling the specific lot in which this risk applies to protect public health," the company said in a statement.

"The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by a third-party laboratory." The company also confirmed that no illnesses have been reported so far.

Salmonella infections can be serious, especially for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, potentially causing more severe conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

Chocolate bars sold across the US recalled over salmonella concerns https://t.co/0nSvlSXG2C pic.twitter.com/yVFNSYw8TY — The Independent (@Independent) January 15, 2026

Spring & Mulberry Offers Refunds Amid Chocolate Recall

Consumers are strongly urged not to eat the affected chocolate bars and to dispose of them safely. Refunds are available by contacting Spring & Mulberry via email, according to the FDA.

The recall comes amid a series of other recent food safety alerts. Last week, the FDA upgraded a cheese product recall to the highest risk category after testing revealed contamination with listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria.

According to the NY Post, the agency also recently announced a recall of over 38,000 cases of frozen tater tots across 26 states due to possible plastic fragments.

Spring & Mulberry emphasized its commitment to public safety and proactive measures. "We are taking this action seriously to ensure our customers remain safe," the company said.

The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased the recalled chocolate check the lot number before consuming any remaining bars.

While no illnesses have been linked to this recall, the FDA cautions that salmonella infections can develop hours or even days after consumption.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after eating the recalled products should seek medical attention promptly.

Originally published on vcpost.com