Google's Android 17 Leak Hints at Split Quick Settings, Notification Shade for Foldables

An internal Android 17 build codenamed CinnamonBun could trigger excitement for Android foldable fans. While early Android 16 beta builds hinted at a split layout, the change never made it to the final release. The latest leak could finally make this feature a reality soon.

From the looks of it, Google is revisiting the idea of incorporating Android's Quick Settings and notification shade in foldable devices and larger screens.

Split Layout Tailored for Foldables

According to leaker Mystic Leaker, Android 17 will introduce a split Quick Settings panel and notification shade on foldable devices. The traditional combined layout will remain on the smaller outer cover display, but the larger inner screen will adopt the split design.

Swipe left to access notifications

Swipe right to open Quick Settings

Furthermore, this design draws inspiration from Chinese Android skins and even iOS, creating a more intuitive experience for devices with expansive displays.

Separate Wi-Fi and Mobile Data Tiles

Apart from the two features, Android Police reports that Android 17 also adds a long-requested improvement: separate toggles for Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Users will be able to enable or disable cellular connectivity with a single tap to offer enhanced convenience and accessibility in Quick Settings.

Google Values Flexibility Over Classic Design

These updates are clearly aimed at optimizing Android for larger screens, like foldables and tablets, where the traditional combined layout can feel cluttered.

While some users may still prefer the classic design, Google seems focused on flexibility, potentially offering an option to retain the traditional layout on standard smartphones.

For now, let's wait for the new Android 17 update to see if any of these will be implemented in future handsets and devices.

Originally published on Tech Times