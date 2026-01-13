Sports

MLB Trade Rumors: Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan Linked to Giants 'Aggressive' Trade Pursuit

The Giants are currently engaging in trade talks to get these two important players.

By

The San Francisco Giants have made their offseason focus clear: second base is a top priority as they prepare for the 2026 MLB season. Nico Hoerner and Brendan Donovan first come to mind with this.

With spring training approaching, San Francisco's front office is actively exploring the trade market to secure a long-term solution in the middle infield. According to league sources, the Giants aren't simply browsing. In fact, they're pushing aggressively to land an impact player who can stabilize the lineup and raise the team's competitive ceiling.

Giants Linked to Brendan Donovan, Nico Hoerner

MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Draw Firm Line in Trade

ESPN insider Jeff Passan reports that the Giants are "aggressively pursuing" a second baseman, with St. Louis Cardinals standout Brendan Donovan and Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner emerging as leading trade targets.

While no deal appears imminent, San Francisco's intent is clear. Both Donovan and Hoerner offer elite contact skills, strong defense, and consistent production. These traits align perfectly with the Giants' roster-building philosophy.

Brendan Donovan is One of the Giants' Answers

Donovan has been connected to San Francisco throughout the offseason, and the appeal is obvious. The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, hitting .287 with 10 home runs, 32 doubles, and 50 RBIs in 118 games. He earned his first All-Star selection and continued to establish himself as a reliable leader.

Advanced metrics highlight his value even further. Donovan ranked in the 96th percentile in squared-up contact and the 95th percentile in whiff rate, while striking out just 13 percent of the time. Combined with his 2022 Gold Glove, he offers a high-floor, low-risk upgrade.

Nico Hoerner's Bay Area Appeal

Hoerner is another strong fit, especially with Chicago's recent signing of Alex Bregman, fueling trade speculation.

According to USA Today, this would be a homecoming for the current Chicago Cubs player since he's an Oakland native and a former Stanford star.

In 2025, he hit .297 with seven home runs, 29 doubles, and 61 RBIs across 156 games. He ranked in the 99th percentile in both whiff rate and strikeout avoidance, making him one of baseball's toughest outs.

After bolstering their bullpen, the Giants are now zeroed in on infield help. Landing Donovan, Hoerner, or another target would mean that San Francisco is now ready to get off in its 2026 stint with high hopes.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

San francisco giants, Mlb trade rumors
