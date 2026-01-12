49ers TE George Kittle Suffers Achilles Injury After San Francisco's Win Over Philadelphia

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an NFC Wild Card upset against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the win came with a devastating loss. Star tight end George Kittle was carted off the field in the second quarter and later confirmed to have suffered a torn right Achilles, an injury that immediately ends his postseason run and casts a long shadow over San Francisco's playoff hopes.

Kittle went down after hauling in a short six-yard pass with just over six minutes remaining before halftime. Moments later, his night and potentially a major part of the 49ers' championship push came to an abrupt halt.

How the Injury Happened

Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult, often requiring close to a full year of recovery. While recent cases, including Aaron Rodgers' rapid return to practice less than four months after his own tear, have slightly altered expectations, the realistic outlook remains cautious. Given the timing, the prevailing belief is that Kittle will aim to return for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Immediately after the catch, Kittle showed visible discomfort and avoided putting weight on his right leg. Broadcast cameras later showed him clapping as he was helped off the field, a gesture that appeared intended to lift his teammates' spirits rather than signal concern.

"The trainers knew before the cart came out and got word to me in the headset. Yes, a torn Achilles," Shanahan told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

At the time of the injury, Philadelphia held a narrow 13–10 lead, and the game felt very much in balance. Losing Kittle, one of the league's most complete and physical tight ends, could have easily swung momentum. Instead, San Francisco responded.

49ers Respond With Resilience

Even without Kittle, the 49ers refused to unravel. The offense adjusted, and several players stepped into larger roles. Demarcus Robinson delivered his best performance of the postseason, leading all receivers with 111 yards and scoring a short touchdown in the first half to keep the 49ers within reach.

Jauan Jennings also made his presence felt, hauling in a critical 45-yard catch that helped set up a field goal. In the fourth quarter, Christian McCaffrey took control, scoring twice, including the game-winning touchdown with under three minutes remaining, to secure a hard-fought 23–19 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Another Blow to an Already Depleted Roster

Kittle's injury only adds to what has been a brutal season for San Francisco's health. The 49ers entered the playoffs already without linebacker Fred Warner, edge rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall. Losing Kittle further thins a roster that has endured adversity at nearly every turn.

Despite missing six games during the regular season, Kittle still delivered an elite 2025 campaign. He earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection, posted multiple 100-yard performances, and found the end zone in back-to-back games late in the year, another reminder of his lasting impact when healthy.

According to CBS Sports, the 49ers now move on to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. To keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive, San Francisco will once again have to lean on depth, discipline, and collective toughness.

