CES Showstoppers 2026: Infinix Brings Satellite Phones, Extreme Cooling, and Living Design

Infinix delivered one of the event's most ambitious showcases, outlining a future where smartphones go beyond conventional limits.

Its CES Showstoppers 2026 entry is not the usual Infinix entry we have seen before. It includes breakthrough innovations spanning satellite connectivity, thermal engineering, gaming hardware, expressive design, and modular AI ecosystems. Together, they point to a clear direction: smartphones that are smarter, tougher, and more personal.

Global Satellite Communication Without Borders

Infinix revealed its first global satellite communication solution for consumer smartphones, setting a new standard for always-on connectivity. Anchored by its "Joyful Tech, Beyond Limits" philosophy, the smartphone maker wants their devices to be smarter, tougher, and more personal.

Unlike today's limited satellite features, this system is projected to cover nearly two-thirds of the Earth's surface, supporting two-way HD voice calls and SMS messaging at 4kbps.

No special registrations or manual switching are required since the phone automatically transitions between mobile networks and satellite connectivity as needed. Speaker mode and Bluetooth headset support ensure usability in real-world scenarios, whether during emergencies, remote travel, or outdoor expeditions.

The upcoming Infinix NOTE 60 Series will be the first to feature this technology, reinforcing the company's vision of a Space–Air–Ground integrated network and truly borderless communication.

HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Delivers Sustained Performance

Performance innovation took center stage with Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, one of the most advanced smartphone cooling systems shown at CES 2026.

At its core is the industry's first dual piezoelectric ceramic single-pump system, capable of circulating liquid at speeds of up to 6.5 ml per minute. This enables full thermal coverage across critical components, maintaining stable performance during sustained workloads.

Paired with this is the world's first piezoelectric cooling fan for smartphones. Instead of traditional blades, it uses an ultra-thin vibrating sheet to generate airflow, delivering effective cooling with near-silent operation. Gamers and power users will benefit from liquid and active air cooling since they usually want consistent usage without excessive heat.

Gaming Accessories Designed for Competitive Play

To complement its performance hardware, Infinix introduced a new ecosystem of gaming accessories. Highlights include an industry-first split controller with a pressure-sensitive touchpad, along with wireless magnetic triggers featuring micro-switches. These accessories deliver ultra-low latency input, effectively transforming smartphones into serious competitive gaming devices.

Active Visual Backplate Technology

Infinix also pushed smartphone design forward with Active Visual Backplate Technology. Using advanced optical microstructures, the back panel can shift colors, display animated effects, and create subtle 3D visuals, without additional power consumption.

Smart materials such as thermochromic ink and photochromic leather allow the device to respond dynamically to changes in temperature and light. The result is a smartphone that feels expressive rather than static.

AI ModuVerse Brings Modular Intelligence

Rounding out the showcase was AI ModuVerse, a modular ecosystem of magnetic, AI-powered accessories. The lineup includes professional microphones, sports cameras, translation tools, power modules, and AI-enabled vlog cameras. These snap-on components allow users to tailor their smartphones for content creation, productivity, travel, or entertainment. There's no need to lock them into a single use case.

