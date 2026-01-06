Sports

CES 2026: TDM Unveils Neo Hybrid, World's First Headphones That Can Twist Into a Portable Speaker

You won't see any headphones that can serve two purposes: for listening and for playing songs.

Carrying both headphones and a Bluetooth speaker may soon be a thing of the past. TDM, also known as "Tomorrow Doesn't Matter," has released the newest Neo Hybrid headphones at CES 2026. It's the first headphones that effortlessly switch from over-ear headphones to a compact portable speaker in seconds.

With a simple wrist twist, users can move from private listening to shared sound. You don't need cables, accessories, or any complicated setups here.

Modular Design That Reinvents Listening

The Neo Hybrid's best feature is its twistable modular design. In headphone mode, it delivers immersive personal audio. Twist the ear cups inward, and it transforms into a palm-sized Bluetooth speaker ready to fill the room.

According to TDM co-founder David Brailsford, the goal is to give users the freedom to share music anytime, anywhere, without switching devices.

Customization takes the experience further. Users can program what happens when the headphones twist: Auto mode seamlessly transfers audio from headphone drivers to speaker drivers, while other modes allow the device to pause, power down, or stay inactive.

The TDM Neo Hybrid will launch on Kickstarter later this month with a pre-order price of $249, available in black and white. Early supporters can access exclusive discounts by signing up on TDM's official website.

Premium Audio Performance, No Compromise

The Neo Hybrid delivers serious sound, aside from bringing an innovative design. It features four independently tuned 40mm speaker drivers, two inward-facing for headphones, two outward-facing for speaker mode, powered by dual integrated amplifiers. The result is rich, detailed audio with impressive volume, even in the compact speaker form.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6 with multipoint pairing, allowing stable connections across multiple devices. A built-in microphone supports hands-free calls, making the Neo Hybrid versatile for both work and leisure.

Massive Battery Life and Built to Last

Battery performance is equally impressive. According to Mashable, the Neo Hybrid offers over 200 hours of playback in headphone mode and more than 10 hours as a speaker. USB-C fast charging provides up to 8 hours of use in just five minutes.

Long-term durability is built in: the Neo Hybrid features a replaceable battery, thermal protection, overcharge prevention, removable ear cushions, and an adjustable headband while weighing under 350 grams.

