CES 2026: Garmin Reveals Addition of Nutrition Tracking as a Feature for Connect+

There's no need to use two separate apps just to track your nutrition.

Garmin Connect+ App's Nutrition Tracking Feature

Just like previous years, CES 2026 has become a venue of huge tech announcements, including one from Garmin.

It has been announced by Garmin that it is adding a nutrition tracking feature to its Connect+ app, eliminating the need to use a separate app just to use the function.

Garmin Adds Nutrition Tracking Feature

According to Garmin, the new feature allows a user to easily track calories and macros (proteins, fats and carbs) using the app.

A compatible smartphone can be used to log your food by taking a picture and making use of AI-powered image recognition. It can likewise be used to scan bar codes and even search global food databases.

The feature can also be used to create custom meals and even track favorite recipes.

The user's Garmin smartwatch, which has to be compatible as well, can now track favorite and recently logged food.

It should be noted, however, that the user must be using a Garmin Connect+ plan in order to enjoy the feature.

Garmin Connect+ to Provide Nutrition Reports

Through the logs made via the app, Connect+ is also capable of providing nutrition reports and recommendations, according to CNET.

These reports can be made daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, depending on the user's preferences.

For those who want to use the Garmin Connect+ app, it costs $7 per month or $70 per year. There is a 30-day trial period for new customers, while those who have already tried Connect+ can get a 14-day free trial in order to try the new feature.

