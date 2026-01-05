Starlink Offers Free Internet in Venezuela After US Arrest of Nicolás Maduro

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, announced it will provide free broadband service in Venezuela through February 3, aiming to keep residents connected after US forces arrested President Nicolás Maduro during a military operation.

"In support of the people of Venezuela 🇻🇪," Musk wrote in a post on X, sharing a link to Starlink's service update, Meaww reported.

The move comes amid reports of widespread internet and electricity outages, particularly in Caracas, as the country faces political uncertainty.

Starlink automatically applied service credits to both active and inactive accounts across Venezuela.

"For active customers: No action is needed. Free service credits are being proactively applied to your account," the company said.

"For inactive customers: Free service credits are being proactively applied, allowing you to reactivate service during this period."

Maduro was flown to New York following his arrest on Saturday, where he faces multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons-related offenses.

His wife, Cilia Flores, was also taken into custody and is facing similar charges. US officials accused the couple of using drug trafficking and violence to destabilize the region and undermine democratic institutions, as outlined in federal indictments.

Starlink has increasingly positioned itself as a communications lifeline during crises.

Following the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Elon Musk’s Starlink announced it will provide free high-speed internet service across Venezuela, saying the move is aimed at supporting the Venezuelan people during a pivotal… pic.twitter.com/bhr6uDdkmE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 4, 2026

Elon Musk Calls Starlink 'Backbone'

The network has been deployed in natural disasters, such as California wildfires and Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, and in international conflicts, most notably in Ukraine, where it has helped maintain communication for civilians, government agencies, and military units amid infrastructure damage.

According to FoxBusiness, Musk has previously called Starlink "the backbone of the Ukrainian army," highlighting its growing role in emergency and geopolitical situations.

The temporary free service in Venezuela is designed to help civilians access news, emergency services, and communication tools during the unfolding crisis.

Musk also expressed optimism about the country's future, writing on January 3, "Long overdue prosperity is coming for the people of Venezuela."

Maduro and Flores are expected to appear before a federal judge in New York on January 5 for initial proceedings.

Prosecutors allege Flores played a role in her husband's alleged criminal operations, including arranging meetings to coordinate bribe payments for illegal shipments through Venezuelan airspace.

