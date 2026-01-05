Shlomo Kramer, Israeli billionaire and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Cato Networks, sparked heated debate after calling on the US government to take control of social media platforms to counter misinformation spread by artificial intelligence.

Speaking on CNBC's "Money Movers" Monday, Kramer argued that AI is giving authoritarian governments an "unfair advantage" over democracies, with online disinformation threatening the "fabric of society and politics." He suggested that regulating online speech may be necessary to protect democratic systems.

"I know it's difficult to hear, but it's time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it," Kramer said.

He elaborated that governments should "control the platforms, all the social platforms," and implement a system to "stack, rank the authenticity of every person that expresses themselves online" to determine the influence of their speech, FoxBusiness reported.

Kramer emphasized the urgency of such measures, saying, "The technology is moving much faster than the political system typically can respond. You need to use technology in order to stabilize the political system."

He drew a contrast with China, noting that the country maintains "a single narrative that protects its inner stability," whereas the US currently allows multiple narratives that, in his view, adversaries could exploit.

Kramer also called for sophisticated cyber defense programs, warning that "enterprises are left fending for themselves" without adequate government support.

🚨🚨🚨



Foreigners have zero business telling us anything.



🇮🇱 Israeli billionaire Shlomo Kramer:



"it's time to limit the First Amendment. We need to control all the social platforms, we need to authenticate every person online and take control of what they are saying." pic.twitter.com/vwXG2wD8f5 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 2, 2026

Social Media Criticism Follows Kramer's Comments

Kramer clarified to The Post that his comments were aimed at protecting public discourse from AI-driven operations that manipulate online spaces, not at abolishing free speech.

"The goal is not to limit the speech of individuals, but to ensure that the public square remains a place for transparent, human debate, protected from the corrosive impact of covert digital manipulation," he said.

His remarks quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from free speech advocates.

Many accused him of promoting censorship, while some compared his proposals to state-controlled systems like those in China.

Conservative commentator Andrew Gruel warned of "state power without limits," while Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) succinctly rejected the idea.

Kramer, a serial entrepreneur behind Check Point Software and Imperva, has been vocal about cybersecurity threats posed by AI and digital disinformation.

Originally published on vcpost.com