New York City could face a major healthcare disruption as up to 20,000 nurses warn they are prepared to walk off the job on Jan. 12, a move unions say would mark the biggest nurses' strike in the city's history. The threat follows the delivery of formal 10-day strike notices to hospital management, raising the stakes for negotiations that have already dragged on past the end of existing labour contracts. With talks still unresolved, patients, hospital systems and city officials are bracing for the possibility of widespread service disruption across multiple boroughs.

The strike threat centres on nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association, one of the largest healthcare unions in the state. Strike notices were issued on Jan. 2 after contracts covering thousands of nurses expired on Dec. 31, giving hospitals a narrow window to reach new agreements. Union leaders say the action is a last resort, but insist nurses are united and prepared to strike if their demands are not met by the Jan. 12 deadline.

Why NYC Nurses Say a Strike May be Unavoidable

At the heart of the dispute are concerns over staffing levels, pay and workplace conditions, issues nurses argue are directly linked to patient safety. The union says hospitals have failed to agree to enforceable staffing standards that would prevent nurses from being responsible for too many patients at once. Nurses also want wage increases that reflect rising living costs in New York City, alongside the protection of healthcare benefits and stronger safety measures in hospitals.

Union officials maintain that chronic understaffing has worsened burnout and increased risks for patients, particularly in emergency departments and critical care units. They argue that without binding commitments in new contracts, conditions will continue to deteriorate, pushing experienced nurses out of the profession. Hospital management, however, disputes the union's claims and says current staffing models are safe and flexible.

Which Hospitals Could be Affected if a Strike Goes Ahead

If the strike proceeds, disruption could be felt across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and parts of Long Island. The strike notices apply mainly to private-sector hospitals, including major systems such as Mount Sinai, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Other facilities named in union notices include BronxCare Health System, Maimonides Medical Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, The Brooklyn Hospital Center and several hospitals operated by One Brooklyn Health.

Around 1,000 nurses at three Northwell Health hospitals on Long Island have also issued strike notices, expanding the potential impact beyond New York City. In total, the union estimates that up to 20,000 nurses could be involved if all notices translate into walkouts. That figure would significantly exceed the scale of previous nursing strikes in the city.

The last major nurses' strike in New York City took place in January 2023, when about 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai and Montefiore staged a three-day walkout. That action ended with new contracts that included pay rises and staffing commitments. Union leaders now say the current dispute involves more hospitals and far more nurses, making the stakes higher for both sides.

Hospital groups have pushed back strongly against the strike threat, warning it could put patient care at risk and place heavy financial strain on already stretched systems. The Greater New York Hospital Association has criticised the union's move, saying hospitals would be forced to spend tens of millions of dollars on temporary agency nurses to maintain services. Hospital executives have also pointed to federal funding pressures and rising operational costs as factors limiting their ability to meet union demands.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, negotiations are continuing behind closed doors. Hospitals say emergency care would continue even in the event of a strike, with contingency plans already being prepared. For now, patients and staff are left watching the calendar, as the countdown to Jan. 12 intensifies and the prospect of a historic NYC nurses' strike looms.

Originally published on IBTimes UK