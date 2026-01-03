Trump Says Maduro And His Wife Have Been Captured 'And Flown Out Of The Country' After Strikes In Venezuela

President Donald Trump said Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured and "flown out of the country" on Saturday following a "large scale strike" in the South American country.

In a social media publication, Trump anticipated he will hold a press conference at 11 a.m., Eastern Time.

CBS News noted that a Republican senator said Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Maduro would face criminal charges in the U.S., where he stands charged on at least four charges of narco-terrorism and possessing weapons "against the United States." There is a reward for tens of millions of dollars for information that could lead to his capture.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post of her own that Maduro and Flores would "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

"I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," she added.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

Republican Senator Mike Lee said Secretary of State Marco Rubio told him he anticipates no further action in the country now that Maduro is in custody.

Originally published on Latin Times