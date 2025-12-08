Netflix Plans to Continue Licensing Warner TV Shows to Rivals like Apple TV

Netflix has recently secured Warner Bros. in a blockbuster $83 billion acquisition, and they have now addressed the massive concerns of licensing shows from the Warner TV division to rival streaming platforms.

The good news is that Netflix will not make these titles exclusive to either its platform or HBO Max alone as the company will continue to distribute these titles to other streamers who buy shows from WB.

Netflix Plans to Continue Licensing Warner TV Shows

In the latest public appearance by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (via Deadline), the executive expressed that he wants Warner TV to continue licensing shows to other streaming platforms.

In his speech, he touched on the licensing business in the industry, praising a former Netflix employee, Channing Dungey, who now leads the Warner Bros. Television Group.

"The growth opportunity in our core business has been greater. But now in this transaction, we own that business, and Channing and that group do a phenomenal job, and we want them to continue to do that phenomenal job," said Sarandos.

The Netflix executive also claimed that before the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, they were not in the business of producing and licensing content to third-party clients, most notably with their Netflix Originals. However, thanks to the deal between them and Warner Bros., Netflix is now in this business, and the co-CEO expressed how he wants to continue this.

This latest statement from the executive puts to rest one of the massive concerns on the Netflix-Warner Bros. acquisition, which many feared will intensify the exclusivity of each company's IPs.

It remains unconfirmed what specific shows Sarandos has in mind to license to many streaming partners of Warner Bros.

Rivals like Apple TV and More Still Get Warner Shows

According to 9to5Mac, Warner Bros. has been producing many top hits on Apple TV's original content offering, including the likes of "Ted Lasso," "Bad Monkey," "Presumed Innocent," and "Shrinking."

Thanks to the latest statement from the co-CEO, Apple TV does not need to worry about losing key franchises with this Netflix-Warner Bros. deal as they plan to continue the group's content offering.

The report also noted that all of the shows mentioned above have new seasons slated to release soon, and there has been no news about these being pulled out from Apple TV and brought to Netflix or HBO Max.

The latest question now is whether Netflix would allow Warner Bros. to continue producing new titles for rival streaming platforms that could be potential hits.

Based on Sarandos' latest comment on the matter, Netflix may continue doing so through Warner Bros. Television.

The deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery quickly progressed, as earlier this month, the streaming giant offered binding cash to WBD, and only a week later, an announcement confirmed the deal.

Originally published on Tech Times