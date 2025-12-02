Business

Warner Bros. Discovery Receives Binding Cash Offer From Netflix in Ongoing Auction

By
Warner Bros Discovery Reports Nearly $10 Billion Loss as TV Assets Value Plummets
A sign outside of the Warner Brothers Discovery Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus is seen on June 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Techwood campus houses departments for cable networks including CNN, TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, truTV, and other assets.

Warner Bros. Discovery has entered a key stage in its sale process after receiving a new round of binding bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The bids, submitted over the weekend, move the auction closer to a possible deal that could be finalized in the coming days or weeks.

Bankers representing Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix worked to improve their proposals after Warner Bros.

According to Reuters, Discovery asked all bidders to submit stronger offers by Dec. 1. These new bids are considered binding, meaning the company's board can approve a sale quickly if the terms meet their expectations.

However, the offers are not yet final, and more discussion is expected before any agreement is reached.

Neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. Discovery commented on the new bids. Bloomberg News first reported that Netflix's offer was mostly cash, which is likely to carry significant weight as the board reviews its options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Rejects $60B Offer

Last week, Reuters reported that Warner Bros. Discovery rejected a previous offer from Paramount Skydance that valued the company at around $60 billion, or nearly $24 per share.

After turning down that deal, the company publicly confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale.

The parent of HBO and CNN first signaled in October that it was considering major changes.

Any successful deal would further reshape the media industry, which has already been experiencing rapid consolidation.

The recent $8.4 billion merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global highlighted how companies are racing to stay competitive as streaming platforms grow and traditional cable networks continue to lose viewers, NY Post reported.

Warner Bros. Discovery, known for major franchises such as "Harry Potter," "DC Comics," and a large library of TV content, has faced pressure to keep up with shifting viewer habits.

In June, the company announced plans to split into two divisions—one focused on its studio operations and another on cable networks—aimed at separating its fast-growing streaming projects from its slower cable business.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Netflix
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant is 'Unhappy' With Grizzlies Front

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ja Morant the Raptors' Key to be Playoff Contender?

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)
The U.S. Has Amassed More Missiles in the Caribbean Than It Used to Overthrow The Gaddafi Regime
Android XR
Google Teases Android XR Event Bringing Wearable Tech Updates for Next Week
SARS Claims Clothing Stores Evade Tax Hikes in South Africa, Accusing Them of Taking Advantage of Peculiar Taxing System
Shein Faces US Legal Scrutiny as Texas Probes Labor and Consumer Safety Issues
neuralink
Neuralink BCI User Pairs Implant with Common Gadgets, DIY Tools to Further Help Their Needs
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice