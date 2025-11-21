NBA Trade Rumors: Are Chicago Bulls Ready to Acquire Anthony Davis?

The Chicago Bulls have the potential to shock everyone this season. They prove that they could be the dark horse in the league with their 8-6 start. While they are really improving their chemistry, they might need someone like Anthony Davis, who could put pressure in the post.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are struggling with a 4-12 record. The Davis trade rumors never stop across the league this week.

Chicago's Rising Success Sparks Anthony Davis Trade Buzz

Fadeway World reported that ESPN insider Tim Bontemps predicts Chicago's strong start could push the team to pursue a superstar such as Davis. The Bulls have lacked an unquestioned franchise cornerstone despite their improved record this season. There is no denying that head coach Billy Donovan has maximized this roster, but long-term questions persist.

Young forward Matas Buzelis continues to show promising potential, and Chicago is positioned to open significant salary-cap space this summer. However, key rotation players Coby White and Nikola Vucevic will hit free agency, which means the front office will have some tough decisions to make.

Bulls Rumored to Target Their Hometown Superstar

With more than $80 million in expiring contracts, Chicago is considered a team positioned to make a major splash. According to league sources, the Bulls could emerge as serious suitors for Anthony Davis, a Chicago native.

It would be a homecoming that would immediately change the franchise and give them the star power they have been coveting.

Anthony Davis' Current Season and Status

In his first five games of the season, Davis averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting nearly 52% from the field. The former Kentucky player has not played since Oct. 29 because of a calf strain, but his impact on the court is unquestioned.

How Davis Would Fit Into the Bulls' System

His versatility, team executives throughout the league say, would pair seamlessly with Chicago's talent. According to Clutch Points, one Western Conference executive observed that while Josh Giddey has developed a healthy chemistry with Vucevic, he would benefit from an elite roll man like Davis: someone who can finish above the rim and anchor the defense.

Davis was also previously linked to a trade rumor involving the Golden State Warriors. However, some reports said that this claim does not make sense at all.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com