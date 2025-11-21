FAA Grants $10,000 Bonuses to Few Employees Who Never Missed Shift Amid Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that only 776 air traffic controllers and technicians who had perfect attendance during the 43-day government shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses.

Nearly 20,000 other workers who also worked without pay will not be included, drawing criticism from unions and lawmakers.

Many controllers began missing shifts as the shutdown stretched past a month, facing financial challenges while working without pay.

Some took side jobs, while others could not afford childcare or fuel. Absences among air traffic staff during the shutdown led to widespread flight delays, prompting the government to require airlines to reduce service at 40 major airports.

According to AP, President Donald Trump recommended awarding bonuses to employees who maintained perfect attendance during the shutdown while suggesting that those who missed work face pay reductions.

FAA officials have not announced any penalties for absences. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised the employees receiving bonuses.

"These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown," he said.

Duffy called the awards "Santa's coming to town a little early," acknowledging their dedication.

However, FAA unions say more workers deserve recognition. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association noted that only 311 of its members qualified for bonuses, though thousands of others consistently reported for duty.

"Thousands of air traffic controllers who consistently reported for duty during the shutdown, ensuring the safe transport of passengers and cargo, while working without pay, were excluded from this recognition," the union said.

FLYING HIGH: 776 air traffic control workers and technicians will get $10k bonus checks for keeping the country running during the shutdown.



All of them kept perfect attendance, Transportation Sec. Duffy says. pic.twitter.com/NbyKH6774o — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2025

Only 423 FAA Technicians Receive $10K

Similarly, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union highlighted that technicians maintaining radar and computer systems were essential to operations.

Only 423 technicians received bonuses, even though all contributed to keeping flights safe.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, questioned the limited scope of the awards.

"For the Trump administration to not give a bonus to every single one of these hardworking women and men is wrong; they all deserve a bonus and back pay," Larsen said.

The FAA faced staffing shortages before the shutdown, with many controllers already working 10-hour shifts six days a week, NY Post reported.

During the shutdown, some experienced controllers retired or quit, and absences forced airlines to reduce flights.

Since the shutdown ended, staffing has improved, allowing airlines to resume normal operations.

FAA and union officials say they hope to find ways to recognize additional employees who helped maintain safety and operations during the historic 43-day closure.

Originally published on vcpost.com