Costco Voluntarily Recalls Popular Ready-to-Eat Foods After Plastic Found in Dressing

Costco has issued a voluntary recall for two of its ready-to-eat deli items after its supplier, Ventura Foods, reported that the Caesar dressing used in both products may contain small pieces of plastic.

The recall notice, shared with customers on Nov. 7, urges anyone who purchased the affected items to stop eating them immediately and return them to any Costco store for a full refund.

The recall affects the Caesar Salad and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad, both sold in select Costco warehouses in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions.

The items carried sell-by dates of Oct. 17 and Nov. 9, and both were labeled under item number 11444, MensJournal reported.

Costco emphasized that safety is the priority, telling customers plainly: "Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund."

According to the notice, the possible contamination came from the dressing shared by both products.

The supplier alerted Costco about the issue, and the retailer responded by pulling the items from shelves and notifying members who may have purchased them.

Costco also encouraged customers seeking additional details to visit its website or ask at their local warehouse.

Costco recalls popular ready-to-eat food items over plastic contamination concerns https://t.co/lYgg4xQWjF — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) November 19, 2025

Costco Announces Another Product Recall

This recall comes during a period when Costco has already dealt with a handful of other product issues.

According to FoxBusiness, earlier this month, more than 900,000 bottles of Kirkland prosecco were recalled after reports that some unopened bottles could unexpectedly shatter.

Another recent recall involved the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Utility Wagon from Olympia Tools International, which was pulled for concerns related to child safety.

While the new recall focuses on prepared foods rather than equipment or beverages, it serves as another reminder that even large retailers must continually monitor safety across their supply chains.

Still, there have been no reported injuries tied to the salad or sandwich recall, and Costco acted quickly once the issue surfaced.

For shoppers who rely on Costco's ready-to-eat meals for quick lunches or busy weeknight dinners, this recall may be frustrating. But taking a moment to check your refrigerator can help prevent possible harm.

If you purchased either the Caesar Salad or the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad around mid-October through early November, look for the item number 11444.

If you have one at home, Costco asks that you return it rather than eat it.

Originally published on vcpost.com