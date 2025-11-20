Business

Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics

By
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives for the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

Elon Musk made a bold prediction this week, saying that most people may no longer need to work within the next 10 to 20 years because of progress in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, DC, Musk said he believes future machines will handle nearly all jobs now done by people.

"My prediction is that work will be optional," Musk said during the panel. He explained the idea by comparing future work to a hobby.

"It'll be like playing sports or a video game... Some people grow vegetables in their backyard even though it's harder than buying them. That will be what work is like. Optional."

According to FoxBusiness, Musk said it will take "a lot of work to get to that point," but he believes technology is moving fast enough to make it possible.

He also said rising AI and robot abilities could make everyday life easier for everyone.

According to him, continued progress will allow machines to understand the world, make decisions, and complete long, difficult tasks that normally require human judgment.

Money May Become Irrelevant, Elon Musk Says

During the event, Musk also suggested that money itself might not matter in the distant future. He said that in many books imagining a positive AI future, currency fades away.

"My guess is... money will stop being relevant at some point in the future," he said, adding that the only limits will be real-world resources like power and materials, Gizmodo reported.

Musk spoke on stage with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose company builds the chips powering most modern AI tools.

Together, they discussed how fast robotics is improving, especially as companies invest heavily in new machines and training systems.

Much of Musk's optimism comes from work being done at Tesla on its humanoid robot, Optimus. The robot, also known as Tesla Bot, has been a major focus for the company.

Musk said he expects humanoid robots to become "the biggest industry or the biggest product ever," even bigger than smartphones. He also said that many companies will eventually build their own robots, not just Tesla.

Musk argued that advanced robots could help fight global poverty by producing more goods and services at very low cost. "There is basically one way to make everyone wealthy, and that is AI and robotics," he said.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Elon Musk, Robotics, AI
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?

Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2025.
Trump Ignites Firestorm By Calling For Immediate Epstein File Disclosure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice