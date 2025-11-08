Spotify Expands on Wrapped-like Stats Sharing Feature to Friends via Social Media Platforms

If you are fond of sharing stats at the end of every year, Spotify has announced a new feature that will not make you wait for every calendar cycle, allowing you to do so daily and share it with friends.

Spotify's new feature will allow users to share stats whenever they like, and they can share them via multiple social media platforms connected to their accounts, for easier online updates. Apart from being able to share their stats online, Spotify users would also be able to monitor their listening or streaming stats on the platform daily.

Spotify Expands on Wrapped-like Stats Sharing

Spotify shared a new blog post via For the Record, and here they expanded on a new stats feature that lets users access it regularly and share it with friends online. The Swedish music streaming platform refers to this as an account's "listening stats," and they are available for free at any time, place, or period.

Previously, Spotify only allowed users to view their listening stats at the end of the year via the famed Spotify Wrapped service, and this feature forced users to wait an entire calendar cycle to access it. Now, instead of waiting from December to January to access their listening stats, users can access them year-round and choose the frequency at which to check their usage.

Users on the Free and Premium tiers would have access to monthly, weekly, or daily listening stats, which the app would round up automatically when requested.

To access one's listening stats, logged-in users need to simply head to their profile icon and open the menu, then scroll down to the 'listening stats' tab. Users can pull up their data by category —songs, artists, and insights —and have Spotify gather it for them.

Lastly, users may choose to 'Share' their listening stats to friends or their social media accounts.

Share Your Listening Stats to Friends on Social Media

In a follow-up blog post, Spotify announced that it is also expanding the social media sharing feature on the platform, which allows users to better connect with friends and family. Users can easily share their Now Playing tunes, newly discovered albums or playlists, and more across various social media platforms and experiences directly from the Spotify app.

More importantly, this also applies to the platform's latest listening stats feature, as users can easily share their data with various social media apps connected to their Spotify accounts. This includes Instagram Stories, TikTok Feed and Stories, TikTok DMs, Snapchat Story and Messages, Facebook Stories, Feed, & Messenger, and the latest Spotify Messaging.

Users may also share their real-time song streaming data to Instagram Notes, but it remains unknown if their listening stats data would be available to share via this feature.

Originally published on Tech Times