Walmart Bets on AI Future With OpenAI Partnership, Bringing Instant Checkout to ChatGPT

Walmart is teaming up with OpenAI to let shoppers buy items directly inside ChatGPT, marking a big step toward using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve how people shop online.

With this new partnership, customers will be able to ask ChatGPT for shopping help — like finding the best mattress under $1,000 or choosing a gift for a friend — and buy the items right in the chat without leaving the app.

This feature, called "Instant Checkout," was introduced by OpenAI last month and is now getting a major upgrade with Walmart's involvement, CBS News reported.

Walmart said the experience will allow customers and Sam's Club members to plan meals, restock essentials, or discover new items just by having a conversation with ChatGPT.

"For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses.

That is about to change," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. "We are running toward that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI."

Sparky is Walmart's AI shopping assistant that helps customers in a more personal and friendly way, using natural conversations instead of keyword searches.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said the goal is to "make everyday purchases a little simpler."

Walmart, OpenAI Launch Agentic Commerce

Walmart believes this move is a big improvement over traditional online shopping. Instead of just showing a list of items, the AI will learn from users and help them before they even know what they need.

Walmart calls this "agentic commerce," where the AI acts like a helpful agent, not just a search tool.

Walmart confirmed that its new Instant Checkout feature hasn't rolled out yet but will be available in the near future.

The company also noted that Sam's Club members will be included once the feature officially launches.

The partnership marks another move in OpenAI's growing push into e-commerce.

According to AP News, following the recent addition of shopping tools for Etsy and Shopify, teaming up with Walmart—the largest US retailer—signals a major step forward in expanding its online shopping presence.

Amazon has also started using similar AI tools. Its "Buy for Me" feature lets customers purchase products from outside sellers without leaving the Amazon app.

Walmart says it's also using AI across its stores and delivery systems to make things faster and smarter.

As of Tuesday, Walmart shares rose nearly 5% following the announcement.

