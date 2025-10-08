Toyota Recalls 394,000 Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Malfunction

Toyota is recalling about 394,000 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with their rearview cameras, which may stop showing the image when the car is in reverse.

The issue, linked to a software error, poses a potential safety risk and affects several recent Toyota truck and SUV models.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers certain 2022–2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models, as well as 2023–2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles. These vehicles were built between November 2021 and July 2025.

According to USA Today, the problem is tied to the 14-inch multimedia display in these models. A software bug may cause the screen to turn green or black or show only part of the rear camera image.

This may happen when the driver shifts into reverse, leaving them with no clear view behind the vehicle.

"If this occurs while the vehicle is being reversed, the vehicle may not meet a federal safety standard," Toyota said in a statement on October 1. "There can be an increased risk of a crash with a person or object behind the vehicle."

The failure to display the rearview image correctly violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, which covers rear visibility.

It also increases the chance of an accident, especially in areas where people or obstacles may be behind the vehicle.

Toyota is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles because the rearview camera may not display when backing up, increasing the risk of a crash, federal traffic safety regulators said. https://t.co/efzjWF67J7 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 7, 2025

Toyota to Fix Rearview Glitch with Free Software Update

Toyota will fix the issue by updating the software on the multimedia display. The repair will be free of charge at Toyota dealerships. Owners will start receiving official recall notices by mail as early as November 16, 2025.

This isn't the first time Toyota has had trouble with vehicle visibility features.

Earlier this year, the company recalled over 443,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks due to faulty reverse lights that could fail in low-light conditions, NY Post reported.

For now, Toyota encourages owners of the affected vehicles to reach out if they have questions.

Customers can contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331, or reach out to NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Drivers can also visit www.nhtsa.gov to check if their vehicle is part of the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Originally published on vcpost.com