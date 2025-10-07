Sports

Freddie Freeman's Game-Saving Play Lifts Dodgers in Close NLDS Win

Freddie Freeman's jaw-dropping play at first based saved the Dodgers' season.

By

Freddie Freeman proved again why he's among the most consistent defenders in Major League Baseball. His phenomenal instincts and cool head at first base enabled the Los Angeles Dodgers to narrowly escape with a heart-stopping win in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

Freeman's Defensive Brilliance Under Pressure

From the get-go, the Dodgers knew that there was tension in the stadium. Trea Turner lofted a sharply struck grounder into the middle, but Tommy Edman immediately picked it up, according to Sports Illustrated.

What transpired next might have altered the game's complexion: Edman's throw to first base was way off, awkwardly bouncing toward Freeman.

But Freeman handled the errant hop like a veteran. In a flash of quickness and tranquil accuracy, he caught the ball with seconds to spare for the last out, securing the Dodgers' stunning victory.

A Play Only Freeman Could Make

Edman had time to make a normal throw but short-hopped it instead, leaving Freeman in a tricky situation. For most first basemen, that ball would have been problematic, potentially leading to a tied game and swinging the momentum to Philadelphia's side.

But the 36-year-old baseman demonstrated precisely why experience is important in situations during the 2025 MLB Playoffs. His concentration and picture-perfect glove work avoided catastrophe, quieting the Phillies' rally and maintaining the Dodgers' lead. This crucial play not only ended the game but also left Los Angeles leading in the best-of-five series.

Dodgers Build Momentum Heading Home

Due to Freeman's defensive prowess, the Dodgers now go home full of confidence. With the series heading to Los Angeles, they are in a perfect position to close out the NLDS early and advance to the National League Championship Series for a second straight season.

The Golden Glove's clutch hitting shows that baseball games are not just won on home runs or strikeouts. Sometimes, it's the impeccable defense of a seasoned leader which proves to be the tipping point.

Shohei Ohtani and the team will prepare for the Game 3 showdown on Friday, Oct. 10.

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays became unstoppable after rookie Trey Yesavage went hitless in his postseason debut. He struck out 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit innings to take the 2-0 lead in the ALDS.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

