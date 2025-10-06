Jaxson Dart Takes Accountability For Giants' Loss vs. Saints: 'This One's on Me'

New York Giants' Jaxson Dart is expected to step up sooner in his role following Russell Wilson's departure from the starting position. But the rookie quarterback had a difficult road game that ended in a 26-14 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Everyone, from fans to analysts, wondered what happened after such a great beginning.

While this is a tough pill to swallow, Dart is determined to bounce back in their next game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that he's accountable for the errors.

Giants Start Strong But Falter Against Saints

The game started out promising for New York. Sports Illustrated reported that Dart guided the offense to an early first-half 14-3 lead, reminiscent of his Week 4 breakout game. But things quickly spiraled as every error was taken advantage of by the Saints' defense. The Giants had five consecutive turnovers, two interceptions, and a key lost fumble by Dart.

Even though he threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, the young quarterback's mistakes eventually changed the momentum in New Orleans' favor. The Saints took over the field and the clock, revealing the Giants' inability to bounce back after their rhythm was disrupted.

Jaxson Dart Takes Full Responsibility for the Loss

After the game, Dart spoke to the media and his teammates with humility and leadership.

"I told as many guys as I [could] in the locker room, 'This one's on me and I'm gonna get better.' I expect myself to play better in these games and to win 'em."

Asked why he spoke up, Dart provided a mature insight that he's the offense leader of the team. Whatever falls back on him, he's going to be accountable and cooperate with his teammates to solve it.

Giants Look to Rebound in Short Week vs. Eagles

Though the turnovers characterized the defeat, Dart insisted that the Giants proved they were making progress offensively. "We moved the ball well," he said, "but the errors cost us the game."

Now, the Giants have a quick turnaround on their hands with a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a test that will see how resilient Dart is, as well as whether the team can bounce back.

There is still a full season left on the calendar, but the rookie quarterback insists one bad start won't dissuade him from developing or the Giants from making their push.

Regardless, Jaxson Dart's popularity was not only evident in his position. In fact, his jersey sales increased this year. It even surpassed Patrick Mahomes' jersey sales.

As for Wilson, he needs to be the role model for the QB bench of the Giants. If it does not work, he can go to other teams to pursue a starting QB role.

