OpenAI, Jony Ive's AI-Powered Device Could be Delayed Due to 'Technical Issues,' Claims Report

OpenAI and Jony Ive's much-hyped AI-powered device is now reportedly facing development issues, and the latest report claims that its release could be delayed.

The main problems are reportedly centered on technical issues that both OpenAI and Jony Ive are currently facing with this still-unknown device.

OpenAI, Jony Ive AI-Powered Device Could be Delayed

A new report by the Financial Times sheds light on the reported issues the partnership is facing in delivering their AI-powered device. To date, both parties have not revealed what specific device is set for release.

Originally, reports claimed that OpenAI and Ive's partnership would be able to deliver a new AI-powered device sometime around 2026, but this specific timeline would no longer be feasible, according to the latest report.

There are different issues that OpenAI and Ive have reportedly come across, and these include privacy, budget, and what kind of experience the AI device would deliver.

'Technical Issues' on AI Hardware from OpenAI, Ive

According to the report, the device is meant to be a "computer friend" powered by generative AI, with a massive emphasis on it not being a "weird AI girlfriend," said FT. This is also one of the technical issues that the pair is having a hard time with, especially regarding the kind of personality they will develop for it.

Moreover, there is also an issue of privacy as the pair is struggling with how to make it secure, considering that it would be an "always listening" AI.

Lastly, OpenAI and Ive are also faced with a budget problem required to run mass-produced AI devices that have increased computing power, according to Engadget.

AI Hardware Emergence in the Tech Industry

AI-focused devices are no longer new in the tech industry as many companies have built around the machine learning technology. Microsoft is one of those companies that has delivered an AI-focused device with their Copilot Plus PCs.

However, a more specific approach was introduced by a company called Humane and their AI Pin, which focused on a wearable that delivered an AI model called Android and a special laser projector to integrate tech and AI into people's daily lives. That said, the company faced significant challenges and issues with their tech, including the device's short battery life, overheating problems, and more.

The main focus of companies in creating an AI-first device is making the technology the central feature of the experience, and many companies have opted on making it a wearable for everyday use.

Meta is also part of this AI-first revolution with their smart glasses development, with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses already diving deep into AI, and its upcoming Ray-Ban Meta Display soon joining the cause.

