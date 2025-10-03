Jonathan Kuminga Shatters NBA Trade Rumors By Signing $48.5 Million Deal With Warriors

Golden State Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga has finally spoken to the media following the end of an extended offseason stalemate as he agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract with a second-year team option.

Kuminga Ends Lengthy Free Agency Saga

Kuminga, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on Oct. 6, was in restricted free agency for three months before coming to terms with Golden State. The experience, he conceded, opened his eyes to the NBA's business side.

"It's part of what we do. It's a business. "At the end of the day, all that matters is that we got it done and I'm excited to be here."

Many fans wondered why Kuminga delayed the signing, as evident in his July Instagram post, where he wrote, "I'll bet on myself all day #JustKnow."

Kuminga Wants to Win Another Ring in Golden State

The fresh contract provides the Warriors with financial flexibility. From Jan. 15, the team will get a three-week grace period before the NBA trade deadline to determine if they will retain Kuminga or shop him out.

While most regard the short-term agreement as a gamble on his potential, Kuminga emphasized that all he cares about is assisting Golden State in pursuing another championship.

Injury Setbacks and On-Court Struggles

Kuminga's 2024–25 season was interrupted by a serious ankle sprain in January, keeping him out for more than two months. Although he has played 258 regular-season games throughout his career, he has started fewer than one-third of those games. He was inconsistent in defense last season, and his lack of focus forced coach Steve Kerr to restrict his playing time.

Kerr said that Kuminga's route to an increased role is through defense, rebounding, and handling the floor, abilities that can support the veteran backcourt of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and newly signed Jimmy Butler.

Last month, Jimmy Butler was rumored to have pressured the Warriors in resolving the Kuminga standoff. The former Miami Heat star reportedly reached out to know what's "really happening" with the plan.

In another report by NBA Analysis, Butler said that Kuminga is a great basketball player. He knows that the former seventh overall pick can contribute a lot to the team, even if it means playing from the bench.

Since Kuminga already expressed enthusiasm to win another chip with the Dubs, Kerr needs to make this team work. He needs to figure out how to use Butler and Kuminga more effectively.

Kuminga could be right in staying with the Warriors this upcoming season, but somewhere deep down there, he knew he could do better as a starter. If that's the case, this could be Jonathan's breakout moment, which the Warriors fear. Clearly, the Golden State wants to be the team to unlock Kuminga's talent and turn him eventually into an All-Star.

