Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone's Unveiling May Happen via APEC Summit

The world may see the Samsung tri-fold phone before the year ends.

Massive hype surrounds Samsung's tri-fold smartphone, and a new report claims that the company may unveil it in the coming weeks, particularly during their appearance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

It was recently revealed that Samsung may take this opportunity to officially showcase its "Flex G" tri-fold device after initially debuting a concept version during the Mobile World Congress 2025.

While Samsung would not be the first to debut a tri-fold smartphone, the company is looking to catch up against its rivals in the world of foldables.

Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Unveiled at APEC

The Korea Times (via Phone Arena) shared a new report that Samsung is preparing to unveil its tri-fold smartphone in the coming weeks. Insiders claim that the company is planning for this showcase to happen during the APEC summit that will be held in Gyeongju, South Korea.

The report suggests that Samsung could be revealing the Flex G smartphone as early as the end of October. This would mark the official debut of the tri-fold smartphone after being revealed earlier this year as a concept device during the Mobile World Congress that was held in Barcelona, Spain, last March.

It was revealed that Samsung is looking to catch up to its rival, Huawei, which had already debuted a triple-folding smartphone last year, known as the Mate XT, which received impressive reviews.

The Samsung Flex G Could Release Before the Year Ends

Earlier this year, Samsung's Acting Head of Device Experience division, TM Roh, said in a statement that the company would release the tri-fold smartphone before the year ends, confirming a 2025 launch.

There are two names for the tri-fold smartphone when being referred to by reports. One name is Flex G, while the other is G Fold.

Should the device be unveiled during the APEC summit, the world will finally know what the actual name will be.

