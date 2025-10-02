NFL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Vikings Weigh Carson Wentz Trade as J.J. McCarthy Nears Return

The Minnesota Vikings have a critical decision to make with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy nearing a return from injury. As Carson Wentz steps in as a starter, rumors are saying that the veteran may be traded before the NFL deadline.

Are the Vikings prioritizing the long-term growth of the younger McCarthy over the nine-year veteran?

Carson Wentz Battles to Take Over Starting Role

Carson Wentz has gone 1-1 in the starting role, passing for 261.5 yards per game with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Although those statistics look respectable, the Vikings' offense has struggled under his leadership, according to Heavy. Inconsistent protection and inefficient drives have shown his shortcomings, making him seem more of a stopgap measure than a solution in the long term.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano recently pointed out that Wentz is among the first quarterbacks who might be in motion before the November 4 trade deadline. Even though he was added a few weeks before the start of the season, his spot was never intended to be long-term, as the Vikings still favor McCarthy's growth.

J.J. McCarthy Stays At Heart of Vikings' Future Plans

The Vikings came into this season with a plan: let J.J. McCarthy learn through both errors and achievements in Year One as a starter. His high ankle sprain derailed the plan, and Wentz was thrust into action. McCarthy is set to be back around the time of the Week 6 bye, though, so Wentz's future with the team seems questionable.

Unless Wentz posts a solid stretch of performances ahead of McCarthy's return, the rookie will regain his job under center. Minnesota's coaches have stayed faithful to developing McCarthy as the cornerstone of their playoff ambitions.

Offensive Line Issues Hamper Progress

Wentz's issues can't be solely attributed to his play. Minnesota's line has been one of the NFL's worst, surrendering sacks on almost 14% of dropbacks, the worst such rate in franchise history. Without up-front continuity, the offense is near the bottom of the league in first downs, time of possession, and plays.

The instability of the line has created a feeding frenzy for opposing defenses, keeping both Wentz and McCarthy from finding rhythm. Until the unit is healthy and cohesive, the Vikings' quarterback situation can continue to appear gloomy no matter who begins.

Vikings Could Trade Wentz Anytime

The Vikings did not sign Wentz with hopes of him becoming the franchise's future. He was signed as veteran insurance to keep a young backup like Max Brosmer from being thrown into duty. But with McCarthy on the verge of coming back, Wentz might find himself made expendable very quickly.

If Minnesota continues to fall in the standings, a trade of Wentz before the deadline would yield value. In reality, the franchise is in a delicate balancing act: safeguarding its rookie quarterback's development while deciding if Wentz is worth holding onto as a safety net.

At the focal point of it all is McCarthy, the quarterback the Vikings think can carry them forward. Wentz's time in Minnesota could be limited, not based on his arm, but on how quickly the rookie heals.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com