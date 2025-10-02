NBA Trade Rumors: Will Anfernee Simmons Join Los Angeles Clippers Soon?

Anfernee Simons is one of the hottest names in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Coming from the Portland Trail Blazers, he was traded along with two second-round picks for Jrue Holiday. Now that he's officially a Boston Celtics player, trade rumors about him haven't stopped.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are targeting a sure-fire playoff ticket next season, but their chances have slightly declined since Kawhi Leonard was involved in the endorsement deal controversy. This means that the team should recruit another scorer to compensate for his absence. Some say that Simons could be the key to it.

Clippers Trade Proposal With Simmons

According to Fadeaway World, a fascinating trade proposition gaining attention has the Clippers bringing in Anfernee Simons from the Boston Celtics in return for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. For Los Angeles, the trade would offer a young, explosive scorer who can shoulder the offense when franchise stalwarts rest or get injured.

Simons, 26, has already established himself as a lively offensive threat. Throughout his time in Portland, he was likened to Damian Lillard in terms of his scoring style, averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists last season on 36.3% from beyond the arc. For the Clippers, his shoot-and-drive capability and floor-stretching would be a crucial asset, particularly with the loss of Norman Powell.

How the Celtics Gain from the Trade

Boston, in the meantime, would receive two good veterans who serve their rotation purposes. Bogdanovic is still a credible perimeter threat, scoring 10.8 points on 36.3% 3-point shooting during the last season. His shooting and playoff experience would provide stability to a Celtics roster depleted by recent cap-motivated moves.

Athletic and versatile defensive player Derrick Jones Jr. might bring energy on both sides of the floor. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 boards, and 1.0 steals per game last season, connecting on a proclamatory 52.6% of his field goals. Having him capable of defending multiple positions would pair well with Boston's star wings, particularly in Tatum's absence due to injury.

The deal also provides Boston with some salary relief, reducing their luxury tax hit by $1.6 million, something particularly important in light of the league's stringent financial penalties under the second apron.

Why the Clippers Need Another Scoring Option

The Clippers have firepower on offense with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Bradley Beal, but injuries and load management persist. Recruiting Simons would provide them with a young guard to fill the void in the starting lineup when veterans inevitably miss games. His scoring presence off the bench could be the difference between an average playoff run and a deep Western Conference drive.

The LA team will miss a lot if they skip Simons as an option. This could pave the way for teams like the Houston Rockets to acquire the young guard.

Rockets are in a perfect position to do that since he could be a better replacement for the injured Fred VanVleet, according to CBS Sports.

Simons was also mentioned in our previous trade rumor report involving Josh Giddey.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com