Trump and Hegseth Address U.S. Military Leaders at Quantico: "Fat Generals" and "Woke Garbage" Take Center Stage

Above: Full video of Pete Hegseth's remarks during the summit at Quantico.

In a rare and sudden summit at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke directly to America's top military brass — generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders flown in from across the globe. The closed-door event, announced with little notice, drew attention for its scale and the forceful directives delivered from the stage.

Key Highlights of the Event

Sudden Summit, High Stakes : Hundreds of senior military leaders convened at Quantico on short notice to hear the new direction from the top.

: Hundreds of senior military leaders convened at Quantico on short notice to hear the new direction from the top. Harsh Language, Sharp Message : Hegseth called out "fat generals" and "woke garbage," pushing for a return to more traditional military culture.

: Hegseth called out "fat generals" and "woke garbage," pushing for a return to more traditional military culture. Ten New Directives : The blueprint included changes to grooming, physical fitness, leadership evaluation, and internal culture norms.

: The blueprint included changes to grooming, physical fitness, leadership evaluation, and internal culture norms. Trump's Reinforcement : The president backed the tone, stressing that the military exists to protect the republic, not political correctness.

: The president backed the tone, stressing that the military exists to protect the republic, not political correctness. Domestic & Strategic Overtones : Trump suggested U.S. cities could serve as training grounds and cited new measures for civil disturbance response.

: Trump suggested U.S. cities could serve as training grounds and cited new measures for civil disturbance response. Professional Demeanor: Despite the provocative rhetoric, the assembled senior leaders kept a stoic, disciplined posture throughout.

This photo gallery captures the most striking moments from the Quantico address — from Trump's arrival to Hegseth's unveiling of new military guidelines — offering a closer look at a gathering already sparking debate inside and outside the Pentagon.