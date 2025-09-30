U.S. Politics

Trump and Hegseth Address U.S. Military Leaders at Quantico: "Fat Generals" and "Woke Garbage" Take Center Stage

By

Above: Full video of Pete Hegseth's remarks during the summit at Quantico.

In a rare and sudden summit at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke directly to America's top military brass — generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders flown in from across the globe. The closed-door event, announced with little notice, drew attention for its scale and the forceful directives delivered from the stage.

Key Highlights of the Event

  • Sudden Summit, High Stakes: Hundreds of senior military leaders convened at Quantico on short notice to hear the new direction from the top.
  • Harsh Language, Sharp Message: Hegseth called out "fat generals" and "woke garbage," pushing for a return to more traditional military culture.
  • Ten New Directives: The blueprint included changes to grooming, physical fitness, leadership evaluation, and internal culture norms.
  • Trump's Reinforcement: The president backed the tone, stressing that the military exists to protect the republic, not political correctness.
  • Domestic & Strategic Overtones: Trump suggested U.S. cities could serve as training grounds and cited new measures for civil disturbance response.
  • Professional Demeanor: Despite the provocative rhetoric, the assembled senior leaders kept a stoic, disciplined posture throughout.

This photo gallery captures the most striking moments from the Quantico address — from Trump's arrival to Hegseth's unveiling of new military guidelines — offering a closer look at a gathering already sparking debate inside and outside the Pentagon.

President Trump And Pete Hegseth Address U.S. Senior Military Leaders
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Senior military leaders look on at Marine Corps Base Quantico
Senior military leaders look on at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. Alex Wong/Getty Images
US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
Military leaders listen as US President Donald Trump speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2025. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the US military must fix "decades of decay" as he addressed a rare gathering of hundreds of senior officers summoned from around the world to hear him speak near Washington. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM) WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team
Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team look on as senior military leaders gather at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Trump And Pete Hegseth Address U.S. Senior Military Leaders
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to senior military members at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Donald Trump departs after addressing senior military
US President Donald Trump departs after addressing senior military officers gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2025. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the US military must fix "decades of decay" as he addressed a rare gathering of hundreds of senior officers summoned from around the world to hear him speak near Washington. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

