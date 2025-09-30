Jaxson Dart Jersey Sales Shoot Up After Starting For New York Giants

The New York Giants perhaps discovered the spark in first-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Following the nail-biting 21-18 victory over the then-undefeated Chargers, Dart not only wowed on the field but also won over the hearts and purses of Giants fans across the country.

His jersey sales skyrocketed on Sunday, indicating that his popularity is also rising in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart Becomes An Instant Fan Favorite

Taking over for Russell Wilson after a 0-3 start, Dart emerged in the spotlight with poise. His play on Sunday made him an overnight sensation among Giants fans.

Based on Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, Dart's No. 6 jersey is now the leading-selling NFL jersey across its sites, even outpacing superstars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson.

Record-Breaking Merchandise Sales

Sunday represented Dart's largest day of merchandise sales since being taken with the 25th overall pick by the Giants in the draft earlier this year, according to TMZ Sports. His jersey was the top-selling jersey among all players on NFLShop.com and the Giants' own online store, even outpacing the combined sales of last week.

Some fans think that he is the new Tom Brady, but with mobility. Other fans said that he's going to carry the Giants for the next playoffs. They believe that he's the new face of the franchise.

Strong On-Field Debut

Dart's statistics aren't eye-popping, but his toughness and resilience were impressive. He went 13 for 20 for 111 yards through the air, ran 10 times for 54 yards, and tallied two touchdowns: one passing, one rushing. His tenaciousness was complemented by head coach Brian Daboll, who hugged Dart in the postgame celebrations.

Daboll described Dart as a "tough" guy on the field.

Setback with Malik Nabers' Injury

The Giants' victory was bittersweet, as star rookie receiver Malik Nabers suffered a devastating ACL tear in the second quarter. Nabers, who had been a crucial weapon in the offense, was carted off the field in visible pain.

Dart expressed his concern, saying, "You hate to see your teammate, your brother, go down like that." Nabers later posted on Instagram with a heartfelt message to fans: "I'm sorry," alongside a broken heart emoji.

While fans believe that he really deserves the starting QB role over Wilson, some critics think that it's too early for Jaxson to start. Former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh thinks that the team prematurely pushed Dart in his role. He said that it could prove costly for a rookie to embrace a new role.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com