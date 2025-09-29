Tech

WhatsApp Now Has Live Photos, New Chat Themes, and More Exciting Features

New and exciting things are coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released exciting new features to improve the user experience on the messaging platform.

Here's a quick rundown of what's new on WhatsApp.

Live and Motion Photos

Users can now share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) as part of the latest update to WhatsApp.

According to a Meta Newsroom post, this feature adds sound and movement to captured images.

New Chat Themes, Sticker Packs, and Video Call Backgrounds

Custom chat themes and video call backgrounds may now be created by using Meta AI.

However, it should be noted that Meta AI features are only available for some users, so make sure to check first before attempting to customize.

Two sticker packs have also been added to WhatsApp, namely Fearless Bird and Vacation.

Improved Group Search

Meta has also made it easier to look for a group on WhatsApp. All a user has to do is to search for a member of the group in the Chats tab.

WhatsApp will then show all the groups both users have in common.

Document Scanning for Android

A feature previously available for iOS users is now available for those on Android.

Android users can now scan, crop, and send documents directly on WhatsApp.

