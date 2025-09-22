In a seismic win for privacy warriors, AT&T's $177 million (£115.3 million) data breach settlement unlocks up to $7,500 (£4,887) payouts for millions hit by the 2024 cyber raids that leaked Social Security numbers and call logs.

As the 18 November 2025 deadline looms just 57 days away, eligible US customers race to claim documented losses or tiered cash shares before forfeiting rights forever. This 2025 AT&T settlement saga blends tech accountability with urgent action, but only verified victims can cash in—delve into eligibility, timelines, and steps to secure your slice.

What Triggered AT&T's $177M (£115.3M) Payout?

AT&T's woes erupted with two brutal data breaches announced in 2024, fueling class actions consolidated in Texas federal court. On 30 March 2024, hackers dumped records of 73 million customers—including names, addresses, birthdates, passcodes, billing numbers, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers—onto the dark web from a 2019 incident.

A second strike hit on 12 July 2024, exposing nearly all cellular customers' interaction data via third-party Snowflake, compromising 109 million accounts with call and text logs tied to numbers. Parties inked the deal in March 2025, filing a consolidated complaint on 30 May 2025, without AT&T admitting fault.

US District Judge Ada E. Brown granted preliminary approval on 20 June 2025, birthing two funds: $149 million (£97.2 million) for the first breach (AT&T 1) and $28 million (£18.3 million) for the second (AT&T 2). Kroll Settlement Administration launched claims on 4 August 2025, notifying victims via email from attsettlement@eemailksa.com.

The Final Approval Hearing looms on 3 December 2025, at 9:00am CT in Dallas, with payouts eyed for early 2026 post-appeals. AT&T stated: 'We deny the allegations... but agreed to this settlement to avoid protracted litigation.'

Who Qualifies for AT&T Data Breach Claims?

US residents stand eligible if your data featured in either or both breaches, spanning current, former customers, account owners, line users, or end users—but exclude AT&T employees, officers, or heirs. For AT&T 1 (March 2024 announcement), qualify if your elements—like Social Security numbers—surfaced in the 2019-sourced leak.

AT&T 2 covers those whose interaction data leaked in the 2022-2023 Snowflake hack, announced July 2024. Overlap victims—hit by both—file dual claims, boosting potential recovery. No notice? Call Kroll at (833) 890-4930 or chat via www.telecomdatasettlement.com to verify using name, email, or account number.

Filing waives lawsuit rights against AT&T; opt out by 17 October 2025, postmarked to Kroll, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324. In an X post on 14 August 2025, CBS News alerted: 'Millions of AT&T customers can get up to $7,500 from a settlement. Here's who qualifies.' Object by the same date if unhappy with terms.

How Much Can You Claim?

Maximums tempt, but actuals hinge on claims volume and proof. AT&T 1 claimants snag up to $5,000 (£3,262) documented loss cash for harms from 2019 onward, backed by receipts tracing to the breach—like credit monitoring fees or fraud losses.

Alternatively, tier cash: Tier 1 (SSN exposed) gets five times Tier 2 (other data), pro-rated from the net fund post-fees. AT&T 2 limits to $2,500 (£1,631) documented losses from 14 April 2024, or equal pro-rata shares for all valid claims. Dual hits? Up to $7,500 (£4,887) total, if evidenced.

Submitting is straightforward: victims can file online through the claims portal using their Class Member ID, name, email or account number. Alternatively, forms can be mailed to Kroll Settlement Administration, postmarked by 18 November 2025 to the New York P.O. Box.

Originally published on IBTimes UK